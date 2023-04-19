INTER ARE IN THE CHAMPIONS SEMIFINALS AGAINST MILAN! A draw against Benfica is enough | First page

And Euroderby it is. Inter are back in the semifinals of the Champions League, 13 years after the last time. A historic, as much as nostalgic, semi-final that will see the Madonnina derby between Milan and Inter as the protagonist. Simone Inzaghi’s men didn’t just defend their two-goal advantage in the first leg, drawing the second leg against the Lusitanians 3-3, with goals scored by Barella, Lautaro and Correa. The momentary equalizer by Aursnes and the goals by Antonio Silva and Musa were useless. There will therefore be at least one Italian in the final in Istanbul, the last act of the current edition of the top European competition. The great period in Europe continues for the Nerazzurri who eliminate the second Portuguese formation from this Champions League – after Porto in the round of 16 -. Now the Nerazzurri will be able to concentrate on the championship, where they have not won since last March 5, with the success against Lecce. After that match came 4 defeats – 3 of which were consecutive at home without scoring, a historic negative record for the club – and a draw against Salernitana. The fundamental objective is to return to the top 4 positions in Serie A. Benfica fails to achieve the third consecutive defeat in all competitions. It will therefore be Milan against Inter the match valid for the penultimate act of the Champions League.

THE MATCH – He pushes Benfica hard at the start of the match but it is Inter who have the first chance with Lautaro Martinez. Field cut in half by a central acceleration of the Argentine who serves Dimarco on the left side of the area. Too powerful pass and missed stop from the Nerazzurri side. It’s just the prelude to Inter’s advantage: great work by Dzeko on Otamendi who widens on Lautaro. Tackle won, service for Barella who enters the area, seats Chiquinho and kicks around the corner. The Nerazzurri’s dangerous offensive sorties continue with the Bosnian striker unable to take advantage of Lautaro’s assist, inspired this evening. Benfica raised their heads with Chiquinho’s first attempts from distance – on a free kick. It is still Lautaro who comes close to doubling, a doubling which is canceled due to a dubious signal from the referee of the Cerro Grande: a push from Inter’s number 10 is sanctioned. In the 37th minute, the Lusitanians equalized: Rafa Silva snapped on the edge of offside – a position also confirmed by the VAR – a cross was needed for Aursnes who headed in.

During the first minutes of the second half, it was the nerazzurri who started the boarding with a shot from distance by Lautaro. Benfica responded immediately but Dimarco was extraordinary with a slide into coverage in the small area. The Lusitanians then ask for a penalty kick to be awarded, after Lautaro’s intervention on Aursnes. Strong doubts about the arbitration decision. In the 65th minute, the call from a very inspired Lautaro Martinez arrives. One-two between Dimarco and Mkhitaryan, the blue side needs a chocolate for Lautaro who just has to push the 2-1 goal into the goal. The Argentine’s goal is the knockout blow for the Portuguese who are unable to respond to the psychological backlash suffered. The 3-1 goal even arrives, signed by a right-footed shot from Tucu Correa. Benfica shortened with Antonio Silva’s header and equalized through Musa.