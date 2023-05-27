Home » Inter Atalanta 3-2, goals and highlights: Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri arithmetically in the Champions League
Inter Atalanta 3-2, goals and highlights: Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri arithmetically in the Champions League

by admin

With an amazing start (two goals in the first 3′) Inter steered the match at San Siro, played splendidly by Inzaghi’s team. Lukaku, launched into the open field by Lautaro, makes it 1-0 after just 39 seconds; shortly after comes the doubling of Barella. Atalanta reopened it with Pasalic, but Lautaro made it 3-1 in the second half, following an assist from Brozovic sent into goal by an illuminating through ball from Lukaku. In recovery, Onana’s own goal from Muriel’s shot. Inter arithmetically in the Champions League next season

