Inter-Atalanta 3-2: goals from Lukaku, Barella and Lautaro | Serie A result

Inzaghi chooses Acerbi and Dimarco

—

Compared to the tests on the eve, Inzaghi relies on the very titular or almost. In front of Onana, D’Ambrosio, Acerbi and Bastoni will play; in midfield, from right to left Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Dimarco; in attack Lukaku and Lautaro. Bench for De Vrij and Gosens who had hoped for a starting shirt.