Inter, Ausilio meets Chelsea in London: asked for Lukaku and Koulibaly | First page

The Milan-London market axis is getting hotter and hotter. Many names at stake between Inter and Chelseasurvey ideas and negotiations to set up. Today the Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio flew to London to meet Chelsea and try to lay the groundwork for some deals.

LUKAKU – The first name that links the two clubs is that of Romelu Lukaku: the Belgian striker is about to end his loan to Inter who has neither the right nor the obligation to buy out; if the nerazzurri want to confirm him in nerazzurri they have to sit down and negotiate. The player has already declared several times that he wants to stay in Milan, the message was also received by Pochettino, but eventually Inter and Chelsea will have to study a new formula.

KOULIBALY – It is the surprise name associated with the Nerazzurri in recent days. The adventure in London never really took offin Italy he left a great memory with the Napoli shirt, he knows Serie A well and under favorable conditions it could be an opportunity to strengthen the defense that has already lost Milan Skriniar heading to PSG.

DRUNK – A capital gain that walks, plays and saves. Possible capital gain. Arrived on a free transfer from Ajax – salary worth around 3 million euros – he could leave in front of a convincing offer. He’s not on the market for Inter, but if there’s the possibility of making a big capital gain, he’ll evaluate the sale. And Chelsea are really thinking about it. These three names – and perhaps others too – will be on the market table in tomorrow’s match between Inter and Chelsea. Mission aid to strengthen the team, London calling.