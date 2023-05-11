Home » Inter beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final
Inter beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final

Inter beat Milan 2-0 in the derby valid for the semi-final first leg of the Champions League played on Wednesday evening at the San Siro. The goals were both scored in the first ten minutes of the game by Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The second leg semi-final will be played next Tuesday, and it will decide which of the two goes to the final: Inter will present themselves with a two-goal advantage to defend and will play it at home, that is in a Meazza with an Inter majority.

The match was decided in the opening minutes in which Inter put Milan in great difficulty by immediately leading by two goals. From then on there was never a real reaction from Milan, except with a few isolated occasions and a post hit by Sandro Tonali in the second half. Inter, on the other hand, continued to insist on attack especially in the first half, hitting the post with Hakan Calhanoglu, and in general they seemed much in better shape.

Tonight’s was the fifth Milan derby in the history of the Champions League. In the previous four games between 2003 and 2005 Milan had never lost, obtaining two wins and two draws (and in both cases the passage of the round). For Inter it was instead the first victory, and the third out of three derbies played in 2023.

– Read also: Why do we say “derby” in football?

