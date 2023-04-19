Home » Inter Benfica, the live score of the quarter-finals of the Champions League
Inter Benfica, the live score of the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Inter Benfica, the live score of the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Inter must defend Da Luz’s 2-0 win in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica. Inzaghi chooses Dzeko as Lautaro’s partner. On the field Brozovic with Mkhitaryan, bench for Lukaku and Calhanoglu. Schmidt relies on Joao Mario, Silva and Aursnes behind Ramos. Otamendi returns. Live on Amazon’s Prime Video App, available for Sky customers also on Sky Q and Sky Glass for Amazon Prime service subscribers at 9pm

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko. Herds Inzaghi

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos. All. Schmidt

Onana, Inter: “We are all protagonists because we are in a strong team and we work a lot. My idea is to play to win because that’s what we have to do today. What happened with Brozovic? We have an excellent relationship. I did it on purpose because it was the show of training (laughs ed) but we are very good friends”.

The Inter dressing room at San Siro

Benfica’s last visit to the city was in 2007, in a 2-1 UEFA Champions League group stage match against AC Milan. In the Lisbon side’s starting XI was Rui Costa, in what would be his last season as a player. The Portuguese goal was scored by Nuno Gomes, another Eagles legend

Benfica, who need to win by at least two goals tonight (to go into extra time), are unbeaten in their last nine European away games, winning six.

Benfica have won five of their six European away games this season, drawing the other.

First leg hero Lukaku has scored three goals in four competition appearances this season. He will have covered at least 11 kilometers in total this season’s UEFA Champions League should he enter tonight

This is the fifth meeting between these sides, and Benfica are yet to register a win, with three wins for Inter Milan and a draw in previous games.

In front of everyone is the unleashed Haaland, but behind him the big names are moving: Giroud reaches 5 goals like Rodrygo and Osimhen, eliminated from the Champions League. And the others? Here are all the bomber jackets of the current edition. THE SCORERS RANKING

Who were the man of the match in each match of the 2022/23 Champions League? Let’s go over all the MVPs of the competition (established by UEFA) starting from the quarter-finals just played. And, in the end, the ranking: who has won the most? LOOK AT THE PICTURES

Inter will take the field in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica with four players banned: Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez, Bastoni and Dimarco are at risk of disqualification for the eventual first leg against Stefano Pioli’s Milan. Below are all the warnings of the teams still involved in the quarterfinals. LOOK AT THE PICTURES

With the goal scored against Napoli, Olivier Giroud took the podium as one of the oldest players to score in a Champions League knockout match (with the new formula in force since 1992/93). Another former AC Milan player is better than him: here are the older strikers, starting from the age of 35 (Transfermarkt data). LOOK AT THE PICTURES

Benfica training in graphics

The formation of Inter in graphics

Training choices, Benfica: Schmidt still leaves Neres on the bench but recovers Otamendi in defense. In attack Gonçalo Ramos is the offensive end. Behind him, Aursnes, Joao Mario and Rafa Silva

Training choices, Inter: Inzaghi confirms the sensations of cowardice and chooses Dzeko as Lautaro’s partner. On the bench Lukaku as well as Calhanoglu. Brozovic plays in midfield with Mkhitaryan

Statistics and curiosities

Thanks to the 2-0 victory in Portugal in the first leg, l’Inter they went unbeaten in all four encounters (W3, D1) against Benfica, keeping three clean sheets in three of those.

Il Benfica have already beaten an Italian side away in the Champions League this season – 2-1 against Juventus in the group stage – after not winning any of their previous six games (D1, L5) away from home against these opponents: the last success dates back to the match against Fiorentina in the Cup Winners’ Cup in March 1997.

L’Inter they have hosted Benfica once so far: in a UEFA Cup round of 16 in March 2004, which the Nerazzurri won 4-3; on that occasion two shotguns were made: one by Obafemi Martins for the Lombards, the other by Nuno Gomes for the Portuguese.

Il Benfica lost the first leg of a European Cup/Champions League knockout tie by at least two goals for the ninth time; only once before have the Portuguese progressed from this disadvantage, when they eliminated FC Nürnberg in the quarter-finals in 1961-62, despite losing the first leg 1-3 (win 6-0 in the return).

