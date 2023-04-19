Inter Benfica, the live score of the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Inter must defend Da Luz’s 2-0 win in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica. Inzaghi chooses Dzeko as Lautaro’s partner. On the field Brozovic with Mkhitaryan, bench for Lukaku and Calhanoglu. Schmidt relies on Joao Mario, Silva and Aursnes behind Ramos. Otamendi returns. Live on Amazon’s Prime Video App, available for Sky customers also on Sky Q and Sky Glass for Amazon Prime service subscribers at 9pm
THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS
INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko. Herds Inzaghi
BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos. All. Schmidt
Onana, Inter: “We are all protagonists because we are in a strong team and we work a lot. My idea is to play to win because that’s what we have to do today. What happened with Brozovic? We have an excellent relationship. I did it on purpose because it was the show of training (laughs ed) but we are very good friends”.
Training choices, Benfica: Schmidt still leaves Neres on the bench but recovers Otamendi in defense. In attack Gonçalo Ramos is the offensive end. Behind him, Aursnes, Joao Mario and Rafa Silva
Training choices, Inter: Inzaghi confirms the sensations of cowardice and chooses Dzeko as Lautaro’s partner. On the bench Lukaku as well as Calhanoglu. Brozovic plays in midfield with Mkhitaryan
Statistics and curiosities
Thanks to the 2-0 victory in Portugal in the first leg, l’Inter they went unbeaten in all four encounters (W3, D1) against Benfica, keeping three clean sheets in three of those.
Il Benfica have already beaten an Italian side away in the Champions League this season – 2-1 against Juventus in the group stage – after not winning any of their previous six games (D1, L5) away from home against these opponents: the last success dates back to the match against Fiorentina in the Cup Winners’ Cup in March 1997.
L’Inter they have hosted Benfica once so far: in a UEFA Cup round of 16 in March 2004, which the Nerazzurri won 4-3; on that occasion two shotguns were made: one by Obafemi Martins for the Lombards, the other by Nuno Gomes for the Portuguese.
Il Benfica lost the first leg of a European Cup/Champions League knockout tie by at least two goals for the ninth time; only once before have the Portuguese progressed from this disadvantage, when they eliminated FC Nürnberg in the quarter-finals in 1961-62, despite losing the first leg 1-3 (win 6-0 in the return).