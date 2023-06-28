Inter, Brozovic relaunches: he wants 30 million a year or Barcelona. And he fits in with Kessie’s future | First page

That Brozovich he’s a guy made in his own way, it is known and, also for this, the fans dell’Inter they learned to know and love him. On the other hand, the turnaround of these hours in the negotiation that should have brought him to Al Nassr. It was all done: the two clubs had reached an agreement for 23 million euros, however, the player has pulled back, for now. He had opened up to the Arab adventure, he had leaked satisfaction for theoffer of 20 million a year but then filed a new request. No longer 20, he wants 30 net per season to move to Saudi Arabia.

‘NO’ – Why the change of course? What does the Croatian want to achieve? Marcelo first of all took his time and remodulated a contract that seemed ready to be signed. The money is the same but divided over two years instead of three. In fact, Brozo thinks he is still a midfielder of European level and, in two years, he would perhaps like to return to the front door to compete for the most important trophies. On the other hand, he’s only 30 years old and, numbers in hand, he’s still the one who grinds the most kilometers on the pitch in the vast majority of matches he plays. Al Nassr took the blow but hasn’t backed down yet. The midfielder, however, winks at the Barcelona. That’s where she’d rather go but Inter have not received any offers from Catalonia. And those that are rumored are far from 23 million. Second Sports world, the blaugrana could go up to 18 million while the player could be offered an increasing contract with a salary of 7 million in the first year up to 9 in the third.

KESSIE – Time is running out and the sale of Brozovic has become necessary to unblock the market for the Nerazzurri. There is Frattesi at the window but the plot seems to be able to expand. In fact, just a Barcelona player could complicate the success of the negotiation between Inter and Al Nassr. Indeed, the Arabs are on Franck Kessie , 26-year-old midfielder for the Catalans, with a contract that expires in 2026. As is practice in the Saudi League, it is not known which team is following the player and whether it is Al Nassr himself. What is certain is that, should they be the ones to collect the Croatian’s no and take the former Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo and his companions would inflict a serious blow on the Inter coffers. Should it be another club to take him instead, he could provide the funds to Barcelona to throw himself on the Croatian. For now, however, Kessie has not yet received any offers. The midfielder wants to continue with Barcelona and would only think about leaving if the club told him they weren’t betting on him. The preferences would be for the Premier or the Bundes but a mind-boggling offer which, according to the Catalan newspaper is arriving in the next few days, would certainly make him hesitate and would be evaluated. What is certain is that Kessie does not want to return to Italy, where most likely Brozovic will no longer play either. The Croatian thinks, reflects and then will let his wishes be known. The markets of 3 teams depend on him.