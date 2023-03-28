Home Health Inter, Calhanoglu out in Türkiye-Croatia
The Nerazzurri midfielder was replaced after 36 minutes in the match against Croatia. Left leg injury

Inter worried about Hakan Calhanoglu’s condition. The Turkish midfielder, who started in the match against Croatia valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, went off after about half an hour of play with a muscle problem in his left leg. Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek has replaced him. There will be more news at the end of the game. Meanwhile, the Inter midfielder’s match lasted 35 minutes, then he slumped to the ground on the edge of the area and touched his left leg, only to walk off the pitch with a limp.

gas sport

March 28, 2023 (change March 28, 2023 | 21:54)

