Home Health Inter, Conte’s shadow on Inzaghi’s future: the Nerazzurri courtship has already begun
Health

Inter, Conte’s shadow on Inzaghi’s future: the Nerazzurri courtship has already begun

by admin

The shadow of Antonio Conte on the bench of Simone Inzaghi. The defeat ofInter in La Spezia he once again put the position of the Piacenza coach in the balance, who is playing a good chunk of his future against Porto on Tuesday. Among the ideas of the management, the great ex, who in recent days, thanks to the elimination of Tottenham from the Champions League and the well-known off-field events, has expressed the desire to return to Italy.

Courtship under track. According to Tuttosport, the moves of the Nerazzurri management towards Conte started a few days ago. Meanwhile, to understand what the real intentions of the Salento coach are, for whom the possibility of a sabbatical year cannot be ruled out. And then, to clarify the club’s intentions for the future. In Milan, among others, Conte could find again Romelu Lukakuwaiting to understand how the negotiation with Chelsea for a new loan will close: the former coach is the coach who managed to get the best out of the Belgian in his career.

See also  Microsoft's New Laptop, Lightweight, Affordable, Supports Touch Function, Battery Replaceable Design-Free Electronics News 3C Technology

You may also like

Anti-diabetic drug is no longer found, it is...

By chance, Erik (11) is diagnosed with a...

When is it better not to eat oranges?...

Against age stereotypes: more dialogue between young and...

BRING – Article – Cannabis research. Raphael Mechoulam...

Rosi Mittermaier: What relatives can do when family...

Rings, regional observatory on violence against health workers...

Fedez case: if I take psychotropic drugs, will...

Minister promises support, especially for the care of...

Crack Silicon Valley Bank: the risks of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy