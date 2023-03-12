The shadow of Antonio Conte on the bench of Simone Inzaghi. The defeat ofInter in La Spezia he once again put the position of the Piacenza coach in the balance, who is playing a good chunk of his future against Porto on Tuesday. Among the ideas of the management, the great ex, who in recent days, thanks to the elimination of Tottenham from the Champions League and the well-known off-field events, has expressed the desire to return to Italy.

Courtship under track. According to Tuttosport, the moves of the Nerazzurri management towards Conte started a few days ago. Meanwhile, to understand what the real intentions of the Salento coach are, for whom the possibility of a sabbatical year cannot be ruled out. And then, to clarify the club’s intentions for the future. In Milan, among others, Conte could find again Romelu Lukakuwaiting to understand how the negotiation with Chelsea for a new loan will close: the former coach is the coach who managed to get the best out of the Belgian in his career.