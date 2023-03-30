Tuesday the injury in the qualifying match for Euro 2024 against Croatia, Wednesday the return to the Pinetina and today for Hakan Calhanoglu the clinical and instrumental examinations at the Humanitas Institute of Rozzano which, as informed by theInterthey highlighted “a muscle strain in the adductor of the right thigh. His conditions – the Nerazzurri specified in conclusion – will be re-evaluated in the next few days”. A formula that leaves open the hope, however feeble, of seeing the Turkish midfielder at least on the bench in the Champions League match against Benfica on 11 April. However, it is more probable that he will be able to recover for the return match at San Siro on April 19th. At the moment, however, it is impossible to say too much: it will be precisely the exams announced for the next few days that will clarify the situation.

Certainly, but there were no doubts about this, Calhanoglu will miss the championship matches against Fiorentina and Salernitana and the first leg of the semi-final of the Italian Cup against Juventus. As mentioned, there is still hope for Inzaghi to be able to have him back available for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Portugal, scheduled for exactly two weeks after the muscle problem he suffered against Turkey. On average, a muscle strain, depending on the extent of the injury, involves a stoppage ranging from 15 days to a month: the fact that Calha’s conditions will be re-evaluated shortly may suggest cautious optimism. If not for the first leg, it is still plausible to imagine his return in the return match at San Siro on 19 April.

STICKS AND GOSENS RECOVERED



Good news also comes from the infirmary for Simone Inzaghi. Bastoni and Gosens had the session with the group and are fully recovered, as is Dzeko who has recovered from the back problem he remedied with Bosnia. The only one to carry out differentiated work was Dimarco, who will be better evaluated in Friday’s training. Certainly the absence of Skriniar who only carried out physiotherapy sessions.​