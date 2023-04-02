Below is the list of episodes from moviola in Inter-Fiorentinasecond Saturday match in Serie A:

Inter – Fiorentina Saturday at 18.00

Maresca

Colarossi-Capaldo

IV: Cossus

Yes: Marine

Avar: Di Bello

79′ – Another yellow, this time heavy: Amrabat gets booked for an intervention out of time, he was warned and will miss Fiorentina-Spezia.

78′ – Brozovic with a late slip on Biraghi, more than correct yellow card.

65′ – Igor forcefully on Lukaku who goes down into the area, contact not considered relevant.

58′ – First yellow card of the match, Castrovilli extends Lukau who goes away on the momentum near the penalty area.

44′ – Dodò with his arm wide in the area after a cross from the right, lets the ball pass while the opponent is on the ground: the referee signals to continue.

14′ – Check of the Var following some protests by Ikoné for a rebound on Bastoni, a possible arm in the area. The check does not reveal any irregularities.