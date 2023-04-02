Home Health Inter-Fiorentina, relive the MOVIOLA: Igor on Lukaku, San Siro protests. Amrabat skips Spice | A league
Health

Inter-Fiorentina, relive the MOVIOLA: Igor on Lukaku, San Siro protests. Amrabat skips Spice | A league

by admin
Inter-Fiorentina, relive the MOVIOLA: Igor on Lukaku, San Siro protests. Amrabat skips Spice | A league

Below is the list of episodes from moviola in Inter-Fiorentinasecond Saturday match in Serie A:

Inter – Fiorentina Saturday at 18.00
Maresca

Colarossi-Capaldo
IV: Cossus
Yes: Marine
Avar: Di Bello

79′ – Another yellow, this time heavy: Amrabat gets booked for an intervention out of time, he was warned and will miss Fiorentina-Spezia.

78′ – Brozovic with a late slip on Biraghi, more than correct yellow card.

65′ – Igor forcefully on Lukaku who goes down into the area, contact not considered relevant.

58′ – First yellow card of the match, Castrovilli extends Lukau who goes away on the momentum near the penalty area.

44′ – Dodò with his arm wide in the area after a cross from the right, lets the ball pass while the opponent is on the ground: the referee signals to continue.

14′ – Check of the Var following some protests by Ikoné for a rebound on Bastoni, a possible arm in the area. The check does not reveal any irregularities.

See also  Wuhan, China relaunches: «Accusations? Indeed, the laboratory should be awarded the Nobel Prize for medicine "

You may also like

Scar at the Fontana della Barcaccia. Gualtieri: “Permanent...

Sexual violence in the nursery school, who is...

Tongue cleaning: why is it important?

Innovation fund: engine for better patient care

Iran, two women enter a supermarket without a...

La Russa apologizes for the words on via...

Iran: pours yogurt on the heads of two...

Aging well: women’s fears at 50

Innovation office as a new contact point for...

Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 1 April draw: all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy