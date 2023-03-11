Simone Inzaghi, after the knockout against Spezia – eighth defeat in the league – finds himself playing for his future at theInter in the way he prefers: in an inside or outside race. He knows very well that it will not be enough for him to pass the shift with Porto away on Tuesday to keep the Nerazzurri bench. But he knows just as well that failing in the Cup would officially mean opening the crisis and starting the long conclave called to elect a new technical guide. This time id…