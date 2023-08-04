Inter insists on Scamacca, Castrovilli at Bournemouth

Gianluca SCAMACCA’s move to Inter is close to being released. West Ham has in fact identified the replacement he was looking for in Italy. It’s about M’Bala NZOLA, striker of the relegated Spezia. Fiorentina also asked for information on the Angolan striker, they are interested in him to replace CABRAL. Meanwhile, Gaetano CASTROVILLI leaves the purple colors. The midfielder goes to Bournemouth and tomorrow he will sign a contract until 2028 for three million a season, double what he got in Florence. Fiorentina collects 12 million euros plus one bonus. To replace Castrovilli, the candidacy of the free agent Roberto PEREYRA, who is expiring with Udinese, is back on track.

Roma, always looking for a striker, wants Marcos LEONARDO. Santos would have accepted the Giallorossi’s offer of 10 million plus bonuses (with which you get to over 18), but there is no agreement between the two clubs on the payment methods.

Napoli fans can breathe a sigh of relief: to replace MBAPPE’, given by now for certain to Real Madrid, Paris SG has chosen the Portuguese Goncalo RAMOS, 22 year old owned by Benfica, thus giving up the lead that led to Victor OSIMHEN. On the other hand, the negotiation for central defense Kevin DANSO has faded. The Austrian renewed with Lens (who in a video makes fun of Napoli’s failed pursuit of the central defender). That’s why the Italian champion club is now looking to Brazil. The last name is that of Murillo Santiago COSTA DOS SANTOS, 21 year old from Corinthians.

Atalanta moves and Charles DE KETELAERE could soon arrive in Bergamo. The Belgian, a midfielder who never blossomed at Milan, can change his shirt for three million euros for the onerous loan and the right of redemption to be exercised in June 2024 set at 23. At this point, all that is missing is the player’s ok.

In home Lazio Luis ALBERTO’s protest over the delay in renewing his contract has been resolved. Sarri said yes to the arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt of the free agent Daichi KAMADA, already in Rome for medical visits, and Gustav ISAKSEN, but does not seem willing to give up on the first name on the list in the control room, namely Samuele RICCI. But Torino still considers the offer of 20 million plus two bonuses too low and insists on requesting 25 million in a single tranche.

At the Fiorentina these are decisive days for Josip SUTALO. In fact, after the passage of the Champions League preliminary, Dinamo Zagreb opened the sale of the defender born in 2000, on whom, however, there is competition from Ajax to beat. However, Josip would have expressed the desire to play in Serie A. Dinamo continues to ask for between 18 and 20 million. The attacker Lucas BELTRAN, Argentine from River Plate, is also on the radar, followed by the blue coach Mancini. There is a release clause of 20 million euros on him.

