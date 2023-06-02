Inter, Inzaghi: “With City we don’t start as favourites, but united we can achieve everything”

In home Inter The countdown has begun Champions League Final. E Simone Inzaghi he retraced the Nerazzurri’s journey to the microphones of the UEFA Champions League Magazine, pointing his gaze towards the last act in Istanbul. “What I saw on the pitch was a long and difficult path, but it is a final won with full merit – has explained -. It’s a source of great pride, it’s been a long time since an Italian has played in a Champions League final.”With City we will certainly not start with the underdogsbut football is beautiful for this – he added -. United we have shown that anything is possible“.

“We are meeting one of the strongest teams in the world, with a coach we all know – continued the Inter coach speaking of Guardiola’s men -. Now

we have to crown everything we have done so far with this final which will be very exciting to experience“.

Emotions that come from afar and from many battles. Starting with the double challenge against the

Porto. “I had asked the team to stay together, we had to form a single block – said the Nerazzurri coach as he rewound the tape -. I knew the strength of the team and of the coach who had ‘massacred’ Italian teams in recent years, the had done away with them all.” “Have done

two clean sheets with them helped us a lot“, he added speaking of the double challenge with

Benfica. “At San Siro we had a great race, it was a

very difficult quarter-final but passed with merit“Inzaghi said.

Finally, some remarks on the

Euroderby in the semifinals with Milan, the highlight of the Nerazzurri season. “We did everything to get to this final – explained the Nerazzurri coach -. We knew it would be a different semi-final than the quarter-finals and round of 16, it was a derby and therefore there would be a lot behind us”. “We had a

extraordinary approachwe scored two goals in the first leg and now we could have scored a few more – he concluded -.

We passed the round with meritthanks to the guys who had the determination and the desire to bring home this immense final”.

CALHANOGLU: “I HOPE THE CHAMPIONS DREAM WILL COME TRUE”



Ahead of the final in Istanbul against Machster City, after

Simone Inzaghi Also

Hakan Calhanoglu plays the charge at Inter. “We’re so close that dreaming a little is normal. I knew we could get here, I’m honest – he explained in an interview with the UEFA website -. I want to be the first Turkish to win a Champions League, then in Istanbul. Let’s hope the dream comes true.” “I love Istanbul, it’s the most beautiful city for me. I like it every time I go there, also because our culture is very interesting – he added -. I can’t wait to be there, I’m very happy to play in Turkey” .

”

The duel with Gundogan in the median? He is the captain of Manchester City, I have great respect for him – continued Calhanoglu -. It won’t be easy for him either though, even though he’s an excellent footballer, I respect him since he’s more experienced than me, but

I will do anything to beat him“. All with an eye always attentive to the terrible earthquake that hit Turkey: ”

I have to do something for Turkey as captain in these difficult times. We don’t stop and try to help them,

I hope the final brings some joy”.

Finally, another joke about the challenge and the difficulties we had in the

transition from Milan to Inter. “The first day I arrived, everyone knew it wasn’t an easy step for me, but the club and my team-mates welcomed me very well and I was immediately happy,” explained the Nerazzurri midfielder, confirming the excellent feeling with the group and the belief that he had made the right choice with the Champions League in his sights.









LAUTARO: “SUPERIOR TO AC MILAN, LET’S ENJOY THE FINAL”



Lautaro Martinez also spoke to the official UEFA microphones, quickly retracing the ride that took Inter to the Champions League final. “By winning against Barcelona at the San Siro we understood that we are a great team – said the Nerazzurri forward -. Then we suffered with Porto in the round of 16, in the quarterfinals it went better with Benfica”. “In the semi-final we were far superior to Milan in terms of attitude, having gone up by two goals made us feel relaxed for the return leg in front of our people – added Toro -. When I scored one of the most important goals of my career , are unique sensations and difficult to describe”. Finally, a few words in view of the big match against City. “We’ll have to enjoy it because it’s not every day that we play in a Champions League final. I’m tense for every match, I watch a lot of videos to study the opposing goalkeepers.”