INTER, IT’S MADE BY SASSUOLO! The agent: ‘he always wanted the nerazzurri’, the details | First page

21.40 – Agreement with the player on the basis of a five-year contract: in nerazzurri he will earn approx 2.8 million a year. Friday it could be the right day for the Italian midfielder’s medical visits. According to reports Sportitaliatomorrow is expected un Marotta-Carnevali meeting for details. These are the figures: 33 million plus 5 bonuses plus redemption obligation starting in February 2024 plus 10 percent from any future salewith Mulattieri valued at 6-7 million, from 33 to 26/27.

20.20 – David’s attorney FrattesiGiuseppe Riceleft the headquarters a few moments ago dell’Inter and stopped to talk to the reporters present. These are his words: ‘We are close, very close to closing. Now the two companies will have to find an agreement but we are at the details. Davide he cared so much to this transfer. Now let’s let the teams wrap up the last few things and the final details. His preference was Inter’.

18.20 – The negotiation gets underway: Mulattieri’s agent, Paolo Busardò, also arrived at the Inter headquarters. With Frattesi at the Nerazzurri, the now ex Frosinone striker should settle down at Sassuolo. About ten minutes later it is Ricethe prosecutor of Frattesi, to enter viale della Liberazione.

18.10 – After the work of the companies, it is up to the agents to enter the field to define the final aspects of the negotiation. According to what he reports Sky Sport, A meeting between Mulattieri’s prosecutors and the Sassuolo management ended a few minutes ago and a summit is expected at the Inter headquarters with Beppe Riso, Frattesi’s agent, shortly after. 16.00 – Davide Frattesi is one step away from Inter. As learned from Calciomercato.com yesterday’s meeting between Sassuolo and the Nerazzurri management unlocked the negotiation: the blue midfielder, who was also liked by Milan and Rome, will be Simone Inzaghi’s next reinforcement. The deal will close on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy set at 25 million euros plus the transfer of Samuele Mulattieri. last year on loan to Frosinone, valued at 8 million euros. Marotta plans to put everything in black and white between today and tomorrow.

WITH STRETCHER – Born in 1999, Frattesi has some experience in Serie A: he played 106 games, with 13 goals scored, 7 in the last season. Inzaghi will have the midfielder he wanted: he won’t be an alternative to Nicolò Barellain the plans of the former Lazio coach there is room for both, with Hakan Calhanoglu in the control room.

THE MEETING WITH AC MILAN – As collected by Calciomercato.com Milan and Sassuolo met today for lunch, but they didn’t address the Frattesi issue, because the midfielder had already chosen Inter. The two clubs talked about other profiles, including Lorenzo Colombo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

