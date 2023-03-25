Home Health Inter-Juve, a touch of the arm by Immaginant after the controversy over Rabiot
Health

Inter-Juve, a touch of the arm by Immaginant after the controversy over Rabiot

by admin
Inter-Juve, a touch of the arm by Immaginant after the controversy over Rabiot

After the controversy over Rabiot’s irregular touch in the Juventus success on Sunday evening at San Siro, Juventus took the lead in the women’s match with a goal by Immaginant scored after a touch with the forearm. He also protests on the third goal. The anger of coach Guarino and the Nerazzurri club

It’s women’s Inter-Juventus but the mind immediately returned to the controversies of Sunday evening, Inter-Juventus in the men’s version at San Siro, decided by a black and white goal from Kostic on which the Nerazzurri complained about a touch of the hand by Rabiot shortly before. Change of scene: in Sesto San Giovanni the challenge is repeated in the Poule Scudetto Women between Juve second in the standings behind Roma and Inter third. And the disputed episode also repeats itself, in a match won by the black and whites 3-1.

The arm

Minute 15, Juventus took the lead. Caruso’s corner kick from the left, also thanks to the favorable wind the ball frames the mirror of the goal, Thogersen heads back on the line, the ball caroms on the crossbar and then from there onto Linda Immaginant, Juventus striker in the right place at the right moment right: the ball bounces off her and goes in. But on it doesn’t mean on the body, because the video shows that the black and white hits the ball with her left arm not adhering to the body: a goal to be disallowed. Instead, the referee Scatena validates, not helped by the absence of the Var in the women’s championship. In the second half Juventus extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gunnarsdottir, who headed again from a corner kick. Five minutes from time, the nerazzurre closed the gap with a goal from Chawinga before the definitive 1-3 by Bonansea in the final, this too contested by the nerazzurre for offside.

See also  Queen Elizabeth's health worries more than ever: the signal - INRAN

Rage Inter

There was no shortage of tension after the game. The Nerazzurri club has expressed its disappointment at the dubious refereeing episodes in recent matches. The team is frustrated that the latest results are not respecting the performance on the pitch. On today’s touch of the arm, on the occasion of the 1-0 draw, Rita Guarino, Inter Woman coach, didn’t mince words: “Episode? There’s little suspicion… What are we going to comment on? sense”. The Juventus coach, Joe Montemurro, on the other hand, dribbled the subject: “Semembrant’s goal? I didn’t see it clearly because there was a scrum on the pitch and therefore I can’t say anything about it”.

gas sport

March 25, 2023 (change March 25, 2023 | 18:02)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Motogp Portugal: Bagnaia is already making history, his...

Drinking water commission newly appointed

Wagner in crisis, media: now ‘Putin’s cook’ brings...

High triglycerides? Here’s which foods to eat and...

Meditation apps in the test: Only two out...

Italy, Mancini: “It’s always about scoring points, there...

Armored Venice, a few dozen anarchists to demonstrate

I do it when the drugs aren’t needed

Corona-News: Corona-Warnapp should go into “sleep mode” at...

Chris Avellone acquitted of harassment charges, gets public...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy