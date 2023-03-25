After the controversy over Rabiot’s irregular touch in the Juventus success on Sunday evening at San Siro, Juventus took the lead in the women’s match with a goal by Immaginant scored after a touch with the forearm. He also protests on the third goal. The anger of coach Guarino and the Nerazzurri club

It’s women’s Inter-Juventus but the mind immediately returned to the controversies of Sunday evening, Inter-Juventus in the men’s version at San Siro, decided by a black and white goal from Kostic on which the Nerazzurri complained about a touch of the hand by Rabiot shortly before. Change of scene: in Sesto San Giovanni the challenge is repeated in the Poule Scudetto Women between Juve second in the standings behind Roma and Inter third. And the disputed episode also repeats itself, in a match won by the black and whites 3-1.

The arm — Minute 15, Juventus took the lead. Caruso’s corner kick from the left, also thanks to the favorable wind the ball frames the mirror of the goal, Thogersen heads back on the line, the ball caroms on the crossbar and then from there onto Linda Immaginant, Juventus striker in the right place at the right moment right: the ball bounces off her and goes in. But on it doesn’t mean on the body, because the video shows that the black and white hits the ball with her left arm not adhering to the body: a goal to be disallowed. Instead, the referee Scatena validates, not helped by the absence of the Var in the women’s championship. In the second half Juventus extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gunnarsdottir, who headed again from a corner kick. Five minutes from time, the nerazzurre closed the gap with a goal from Chawinga before the definitive 1-3 by Bonansea in the final, this too contested by the nerazzurre for offside. See also Queen Elizabeth's health worries more than ever: the signal - INRAN

Rage Inter — There was no shortage of tension after the game. The Nerazzurri club has expressed its disappointment at the dubious refereeing episodes in recent matches. The team is frustrated that the latest results are not respecting the performance on the pitch. On today’s touch of the arm, on the occasion of the 1-0 draw, Rita Guarino, Inter Woman coach, didn’t mince words: “Episode? There’s little suspicion… What are we going to comment on? sense”. The Juventus coach, Joe Montemurro, on the other hand, dribbled the subject: “Semembrant’s goal? I didn’t see it clearly because there was a scrum on the pitch and therefore I can’t say anything about it”.

gas sport March 25, 2023 (change March 25, 2023 | 18:02)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

