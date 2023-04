MILANO – Simone Inzaghi’s sense for cups prevailed over Allegri’s: the derby d’Italia, in the Coppa Italia, was won by Inter. Thanks to a goal by Dimarco, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, he will play the final on May 24, having already clear how his most important semi-final will go, the Milan derby of the Champions League. Even Juventus will already be certain, by that date, of the outcome of their Euro semi-final…