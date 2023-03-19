21:40 – Controversy over Kostic’s goal

Despite a more positive start by Inter, who came close to scoring twice through Barella, Juventus took the lead in the 23rd minute: Rabiot won a rebound through Barella, flew towards the area, found Kostic on the left and the latter beats Onana with a powerful low shot. However, many protests among the Nerazzurri, who immediately complained of an alleged handball by the Frenchman, who seems to be helping himself with his arm in the duel with his opponent. After a long consultation from the Var (in the end there will be 6 injury time in the 45th minute) the referee decided to validate everything anyway. (Full article HERE)

After 51′ the first half ends. Juventus closed it in the lead thanks to a goal from Kostic

Inter attack, with Barella who starts with the ball, reaches the edge of the area and tries the conclusion. But the Nerazzurri midfielder was blocked by the Juventus defense

Virtually no games have been played up to now, in fact Fagioli was left sore on the ground after a foul by Lautaro

Allocate yourself 5′ of recovery. Meanwhile, a foul by Lautaro on Fagioli, Juventus can breathe again

Inter’s first half ended up ahead, but Juventus defended themselves compactly and left no space

Lukaku tried to head after Calhanoglu’s cross, but the Belgian missed the goal. No danger for Szczesny

Opportunity for Juventus: Fagioli, launched by De Sciglio on the right, looks for Kostic on the opposite post. But the Serbian is providentially anticipated by Barella, who avoids doubling

Calhanoglu tries to open up on the edge of the penalty area for Lukaku, but the Inter center forward misses control. The ball lands directly in Szczesny’s arms.

Lots of mistakes by Inter, who appear really nervous after the episode of Kostic’s goal. Inzaghi’s team tries to react, but does so in a confused way

After the controversial episode of the goal, there is a lot of nervousness on the pitch among the Inter players. Barella booked for protests. Also yellow for Gatti, who entered Calhanoglu late

Opportunity for Juventus: Inter still shaken leaving only Kostic on the left, with the Serbian finding Soulé in the center of the area. But the Argentine, all alone, can’t find the mirror of the goal

After a long consultation from the Var, the referee decided to validate Kostic’s goal. In fact, at the beginning of the action Rabiot seems to put the ball on the ground with the help of his arm, hence the Nerazzurri protests. But for the race director everything is regular

Juventus goal! Rabiot serves Kostic on the left and the Serbian is very good at finding the opposite post with a powerful low shot that leaves Onana motionless

Press Inter. De Sciglio’s foul on Dimarco on the right, Calhanoglu’s free kick on which Rabiot intervenes. On the developments of the corner kick, another long shot by Barella, which however is completely out of measure

Opportunity for Inter: great triangulation between Lukaku and Barella, with the Belgian very good at putting his partner ahead of Szczesny. However, the midfielder, from a very favorable position, hit the goalkeeper right in the middle

He maneuvered Juventus well, who restarted the ball on the ground and easily arrived near the Inter area. Yet another cross from the left, this time from Kostic, but Onana comes out safe

Bad clash between Locatelli and Lautaro Martinez in the middle of the field, with the latter having the worst and remaining on the ground

Juventus continues to show up, with Rabiot looking for Vlahovic in the area from the left. The Serbian overwhelms Onana who, on leaving, remains on the ground in pain following the contact

Another wrong postponement by Onana, with Juventus regaining the ball in the danger zone. Kostic tries to cross into the area but De Vrij removes the threat

Stretcher on the ground in pain following a contact with Soulé. Meanwhile, Rabiot launches Kostic on the left, but Dumfries protects the ball well, favoring Onana’s exit

Error by Onana, who misses a postponement by giving away a corner to Juventus. Kostic goes from the flag, but Lukaku drives away

Immediately opportunity for Inter: great blow from Barella from distance, with Szczesny warming up the gloves by deflecting for a corner

It begins, the first ball belongs to Juventus

8.21 pm – The challenge for 2nd place (on the field)

Inzaghi's team is second in the standings with 50 points, Allegri's has 38, but without the 15-point penalty, they would be ahead. The two teams will also face each other in the double semi-final of the Coppa Italia scheduled for 4 April (going to Turin) and 26 April (return to Milan).

19:54 – Official formations

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lukaku, Lautaro. Coach: Inzaghi.

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Soulé; Vlakhovic. Coach: Merry.

19:30 – The most played challenge

Challenge number 180 in Serie A between Inter and Juventus, which thus becomes the most played match in the history of the single-group championship: the bianconeri ahead in the balance sheet with 86 wins to 48, while 45 were draws.

19:25 – The Inzaghi-Allegri confrontation

(Paolo Tomaselli) Allegri beat Inzaghi 6 times out of 9, but lost the direct matches played so far away (Naples, Milan and Rome), while Inter at home rebuilt what they had always lost in the first leg, beating Naples and Milan at home (in the derby and with Roma). From two teams so wavering, with Juve first in terms of salary gap (97 million net) and Inter second, you can expect anything.

7.24 pm – The Italian derby with 75,000 spectators