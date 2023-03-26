Inter-Juventus never ends. But this time it’s not the Italian derby on 19 March between Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri and Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri, «poisoned» by Rabiot’s alleged touch with the arm during Kostic’s goal. Even in the women’s championship, where the championship playoffs are being played, there was an episode that will cause much discussion. It all happened in the 15th minute, with a score of 0-0: set-piece for the black and whites who found the opening goal thanks to sowing, which however he hits with his left arm near the goal line, before repeating into the net.

Controversies and emotions

Juventus takes the lead, the referee unleash he validates the goal (the Var is not in the women’s championship), there are many protests, but the game continues. In the second half I doubled up with a header by Gunnasdottir in the 69th minute (second assist from Caruso’s corner), before the final emotions: Hello shortens distances to 88′, bonanza (position to be evaluated) he restores them in the 90th minute following a splendid back-heel assist from Girelli. The black and whites rise to 49 points in the standings, temporarily +11 from third-placed Inter and -5 from leaders Roma. Whether it’s men’s or women’s football, little changes: there is never a shortage of controversy around Inter-Juve.