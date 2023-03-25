The Juve Women he also won on the second day of the Poule Scudetto. After the success against the Milanfor the Bianconeri away success against the other Milanese, theInterthat the girls of mister Joe Montemurro they had recently beaten in the semifinals of Coppa Italia.

At rest, the Bianconere took the lead with a goal by Sowing in the 15th minute (presumed touch of the arm on a corner of Caruso headed onto the crossbar by Thogersen). In the second half I doubled with a resolutive butt from Gunnasdottir in the 69th minute (second assist from Caruso’s corner), before the final emotions: Hello shortens distances to 88′, bonanza (position to be evaluated) he restores them in the 90th minute on a splendid back-heel assist by Walkers.

The black and whites rise to 49 points in the standings, temporarily +11 fromInter third and -5 from the leaders Roma.

Inter-Juventus Women, pictures from the match

Inter-Juve Women, the story of the match

97′ – It ends here, after an additional minute of added time: Inter-Juve 1-3. In the next round of the Poule Scudetto, the black and whites will rest while the black and blues will be away against Fiorentina.

93′ – Guardant remains on the ground after a header by Chawinga, easy prey for Peyraud-Magnin. Just a hard blow, he starts playing again.

90′ – Six minutes of added time.

90′ – Juventus goal. Van Der Gragt tries to take a long shot, Girelli puts in his leg and steals the ball, enters the area and clears his heels bonanza face to face with Durante: no escape for the Nerazzurri goalkeeper, beaten at the near post. The position of Bonansea needs to be reviewed, but Juve is celebrating at “Breda”.

88′ – Gol dell’Inter. Hello he goes away to Salvai and shoots with the outside left, a miracle by Peyraud-Magnin who can do nothing on the Nerazzurri forward’s right-footed tap-in into an empty net.

88′ – Double substitution also for Juve: Cantore and Nilden in for Beerensteyn and Lenzini.

84′ – Double substitution for Inter: Robustellini for Merlo and Marinelli for Njoya.

80′ – Juve in control. Inter can’t get close to Peyraud-Magnin.

78′ – Juve change: Girelli for Nystrom.

75′ – Cristiana Girelli is ready to enter.

69′ – Juventus goal. Gunnasdottir he attacks the near post and heads past Durante from a Caruso corner (second assist of the day) and runs to cheer with his teammates on the bench. Second goal in the league for the Icelandic midfielder, on target just as the Juventus fans were intent on reproducing the famous Geyser Sound.

67′ – Double substitution for Inter: Santi and Polli in, Eckhoff and Fordos out.

65′ – Cernoia’s free-kick, with a header from Immaginant: intercepted by the Inter defence.

62′ – Juve again! Nystrom, right to cross: shot just on the back.

61′ – Juve close to doubling: Gama’s cross for Beerensteyn, who heads in after leaving Thogersen in place. Ball to the side of nothing.

58′ – Njoya is offside. Juve defends itself in order, keeping the distances between the departments tight.

57′ – Thogersen tries to cross: only outside the net.

55′- Cambio Inter: Simonetti rileva Karchouni.

51′ – Karchouni ci prova, si immola Bonansea.

46′ – It starts again with a change in Juve: Grosso out, Cernoia in.

46′ – Everything is ready for the start of the second half of Inter-Juve Women.

Interval

The coach of the national team Milena Bertolini to the microphones of LA7 in the interval of Inter-Juve Women: “Pleasant game, I think that the wind that accompanied the trajectory of the ball put in by Caruso also affected the goal by the Immaginant. The Poule Scudetto is always exciting, regardless of the scarce presence of Italian players on the pitch at the moment. C ‘we need to invest in our movement by promoting events like Rome-Barcelona at the Olimpico”.

First half

45′ – Half time. Juve at rest took the lead after a first half of the Nerazzurri in terms of ball possession, but in which the best opportunities were given to the black and whites. For the moment, the goal in the 15th minute by Immaginant decides.

45′ – Peyraud-Magnin! Great foot save on a close bet by Thogersen served by a tower by Alborghetti.

41′ – Beerensteyn concentrates, enters the penalty area of ​​the right and kicks: Durante blocks on the ground.

40′ – Interim phase closed by an insistent attempt by Chawinga, very generous in Bonansea’s defensive retreat, who frees the penalty area.

33′ – Thogersen in depth for Chawinga, Montemurro’s defense rises well: offside.

32′ – The Juve fans present in the stands of the “Breda” stadium in Sesto San Giovanni make themselves heard.

30′ – Sparks between Gunnarsdottir and Merlo, the referee Scatena rebukes them and restores calm.

26′ – Ammonite Sembrant for a trattenuta su Njoya.

26′ – Dribbling the series and left-footed shot by Bonansea, Durante lay down on his left and saved allowing Merlo to move away.

24′ – Merlo tries the shot from outside: high.

20′ – Juve in control after the advantage that came at the height of a territorial dominance of Inter, who had appeared more consistently in the opposing trocar.

15′ – Juventus goal. Caruso’s corner directly on goal, pushed by the tailwind, Thogersen tries to head away on the goal line and hits the crossbar. Sowing is in the right place at the right time to push to the bottom of the bag. Inter protested, albeit not in a vibrant way, for an alleged touch of the arm with which the Swede would have stopped the ball before placing it on the net.

12′ – Gama blocked by the Inter defense, who tries the counterattack pushed by Njoya. Lenzini is good at intercepting the striker’s shot: corner for Inter, pushes away the Juve defence.

9′ – Chawinga runs away on the left-handed lane, Peyraud-Magnin gets in front of her at the exit, closing her exit: shot in precarious balance, outside the net.

7′ – Bonansea attempts a through ball for Beerensteyn, Fordos closes the pass line.

5′ – Salvai closes in on Chawinga, the liveliest of the Nerazzurri.

3′ – Chawinga’s slalom interrupted by the Juve defense not without some trouble.

3′ – Corner kick for Juve, Grosso beats him: Durante secures a high grip and makes the ball his own.

3′ – Juve’s tweet to encourage the girls from Montemurro: “Go Juve”.

1′ – Kick-off: off to Inter-Juve.

0′ – Everything is ready for the kick-off of Inter-Juve. The Norwegian Eckhoff is the surprise move from the beginning of Guarino.

0 – “We know it will be a difficult match. Today the details will make the difference, we have to stay focused until the end and take the 3 points”. So Linda Guardant to the microphones of LA7 in the immediate pre-game.

0′ – AThe “Breda” stadium in Sesto San Giovanni ·everything is ready for the kick-off of Inter-Juve Women. Five previous seasons between the championship and the Italian Cup: three victories for the black and whites and two draws.