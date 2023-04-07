Pieno tour de force per l’Inter. The first leg of the Coppa Italia with the Juve has already been put on the back burner, along with all its aftermath, because Inzaghi’s team will already be busy on Good Friday in Serie A, at Salernitana’s home. A match that the Nerazzurri can’t miss: if the goal was to secure qualification for the next Champions League, before diving back into the current one, with a view to Benfica, it is clear that the mission is to be defined as a failure. In full tussle for the top 4, Lukaku and his teammates must return from Arechi with three points.

CHOICES – But there will be Big Rom? Having only entered the final at the Allianz Stadium, the Belgian should have the shirt for holderwhich is not certain however for his partner lautaro martinez. The Argentine is undermined by Dzeko in a ballot that cannot ignore the Lisbon appointment. LuLa doubted therefore how Dimarco e Brozovich, the other two players that Inzaghi is considering resting. The former is back from injury and could make room for Gosensthe second one needs to catch his breath and there is a Aslan which is already pawing. Still out Skriniar and Calhanoglu (improving).

THE ELEVEN – In defense from vrji he is in pole position on Acerbi, while D’Ambrosio is still disqualified. With Sticks only certainty, Darmian will climb between the three behind. Despite the many commitments, in the second of three consecutive away games, Inzaghi will still rely on Stretcher e Mkhitaryan. He also has some chance of ownership Bellanova which could put Dumfries on the bench.

INTER (3-5-2) the probable formation: Onana; Darmian, De Vrji, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asslani, Mhkitharyan, Gosens; Lukaku, Lautaro. All. Inzaghi