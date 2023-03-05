Forgetting Bologna: this is the aim of theInterwhich returns to the Meazza and hosts the Lecce. The Salentines, in turn, are returning from the home defeat against Sassuolo, but have won the last two away games. Kick-off at 18, entrusted to the referee Manganiello. Below are the official lineups.

Simone Inzaghi chooses Dzeko to pair up with Lautaro in attack. Barella is back in midfield: Mkhitaryan wins the ballot with Brozovic, Calhanoglu is in charge.

Marco Baroni finds Umtiti but loses Baschirotto by disqualification: there is Tuia. Center forward Ceesay with the support of Strefezza and Di Francesco. Maleh preferred to Blin in midfield.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Dzeko, Lautaro.

Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcon; Gendrey, Tuia, Umtiti, Pezzella; Maleh, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Ceesay, Di Francesco.

Coach: Marco Baroni.