Home Health Inter-Lecce, the official formations: Dzeko-Lautaro. Brozovic on the bench, Umtiti returns from 1′
Health

Inter-Lecce, the official formations: Dzeko-Lautaro. Brozovic on the bench, Umtiti returns from 1′

by admin
Inter-Lecce, the official formations: Dzeko-Lautaro. Brozovic on the bench, Umtiti returns from 1′

Forgetting Bologna: this is the aim of theInterwhich returns to the Meazza and hosts the Lecce. The Salentines, in turn, are returning from the home defeat against Sassuolo, but have won the last two away games. Kick-off at 18, entrusted to the referee Manganiello. Below are the official lineups.

Simone Inzaghi chooses Dzeko to pair up with Lautaro in attack. Barella is back in midfield: Mkhitaryan wins the ballot with Brozovic, Calhanoglu is in charge.

Marco Baroni finds Umtiti but loses Baschirotto by disqualification: there is Tuia. Center forward Ceesay with the support of Strefezza and Di Francesco. Maleh preferred to Blin in midfield.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Dzeko, Lautaro.
Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcon; Gendrey, Tuia, Umtiti, Pezzella; Maleh, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Ceesay, Di Francesco.
Coach: Marco Baroni.

See also  New multiplayer co-op game "Never Breakup" on Steam | XFastest News

You may also like

The Mater Domini University Pediatrics Regional Clinical Center...

Streptococci and pneumococci on the rise – Robert...

jewels worth millions of euros seized from Bolsonaro...

Dietary supplements for men: superfluous to risky

How to lower bad cholesterol and raise good...

“Milan mobile department agents left without dinner”

The Federal Institute for Public Health – an...

Type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease: what it...

Bad luck rule for sports injuries: what is...

Hemp: properties, benefits, curiosities, food and sport use

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy