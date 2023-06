Countdown winding down. Tonight Inter and Manchester City will compete for the last act of the Champions League 2023-2023. You can follow the whole day, from Milan to Istanbul, live on Sky: news on the line-ups, connections from the Ataturk Stadium and the fans’ anticipation for the 9pm match which you can follow on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and in stream on NOW

THE SPECIAL ON THE CHAMPIONS FINAL