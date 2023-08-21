Inter, Marotta: ‘Pavard? We are in good shape. Disappointed by Lukaku, he and Samardzic are not serious. Correa wants to go’ | First page

The CEO says it all dell’Inter Giuseppe Marotta, intervened at Serie A radio. Many topics covered by the former Juve between the transfer market and summer regrets.

CORREA – “Wants space and we are not indifferent to this. Ausilio is working on this, if he wants to go we will accommodate him. Alexis Sanchez it’s a big one samplehas sent signals to come back and that’s good.”

LUKAKU – “Surely in a world where what today is ‘yes’ and tomorrow becomes ‘no’, there are goals that you imagined you would achieve and then you don’t achieve. And meanwhile you lose other players. Lukaku has left a lot disappointmentI just say this. Where will it go? Now roads begin to close. In Italy? I think not, now there are 10 days left”.

WASTE – “Lukaku, Samardzic e Scamacca? Seriousness has faded a bit, respect for roles. Players who say yes today will say no tomorrow. But at my age nothing surprises me, maybe the heat…”.

PAVARD – “Your announcement today? No, not today. But we are in good shape. We have pulled very high in this requirement, we are very ambitious. It’s not an illusion. We are often told that we want to delude people, this is not the case at all. We set high goals. We want strong people. We want a mix of young and old. You don’t win anything with just young players, you need balance.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

