Inter Miami owner reveals Messi’s salary for the next three years

The American club has long courted the player who could then also remain as a manager at the end of his career

He chose to land nell’MLS, the American championship and his arrival in Miami spoke the owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas. Lionel Messi he arrived at the club after a long negotiation, a courtship that began three years ago and which has become intense in the last year and a half. «There were many conversations with Jorge, the dad. I saw it at the end of May. David Beckham only spoke to Leo about football issues, because he was playing. We spoke in Barcelona, ​​​​​​Miami, Rosario, Doha… I spent the entire World Cup in Qatar , looking at Argentina. The Apple contract was very important in bringing Messi to us.”has explained.

And he also added details on the contract of the Argentine champion: «I think Lionel can turn MLS into one of the top two or three leagues in the world. I think he wants to make his mark and will be able to do it beyond football. When he retires, he will be able to work for the club. He will earn between 50 and 60 million dollars a year ». 55 million euros for three years, the duration of Pulce’s last million-dollar contract.

