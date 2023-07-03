Home » Inter Miami owner reveals Messi’s salary for the next three years
Health

Inter Miami owner reveals Messi’s salary for the next three years

by admin
Inter Miami owner reveals Messi’s salary for the next three years

The American club has long courted the player who could then also remain as a manager at the end of his career

He chose to land nell’MLS, the American championship and his arrival in Miami spoke the owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas. Lionel Messi he arrived at the club after a long negotiation, a courtship that began three years ago and which has become intense in the last year and a half. «There were many conversations with Jorge, the dad. I saw it at the end of May. David Beckham only spoke to Leo about football issues, because he was playing. We spoke in Barcelona, ​​​​​​Miami, Rosario, Doha… I spent the entire World Cup in Qatar , looking at Argentina. The Apple contract was very important in bringing Messi to us.”has explained.

And he also added details on the contract of the Argentine champion: «I think Lionel can turn MLS into one of the top two or three leagues in the world. I think he wants to make his mark and will be able to do it beyond football. When he retires, he will be able to work for the club. He will earn between 50 and 60 million dollars a year ». 55 million euros for three years, the duration of Pulce’s last million-dollar contract.

See also  Dr Nowzaradan Diet: Here's What Patients Eat at The Limit Screw for Weight Loss

You may also like

Nintendo Switch 2: A Spanish team has received...

Surgeon Sentenced in Sweden as Stem Cell Treatments...

we advance to Bakhmut. Powerful explosion at Russian...

Primavalle murder, tomorrow the torchlight procession in the...

“No to profanity and sexism”. Giuli apologizes after...

High Levels of Carotenoids in Blood Linked to...

The Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease in Menopausal Women...

Before the Big Bang? There was another universe…...

At dinner all naked: the revolution of a...

Title: “Study Finds Surprising Link Between Suburban Living...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy