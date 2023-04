Another misstep by Inter in the league that doesn’t take advantage of the equal of Milan, loses at home to Monza 1-0, stays within 2 of the Rossoneri and in Atalanta’s sights. Inzaghi’s team plays sub-rhythm but becomes dangerous in the first half with Lukaku, Correa and Barella. In the second half the Belgian was still close to scoring, but Monza came out at a distance. Mota nearly took the lead and then Caldirola scored it with a header from a corner. Monza hooks Turin at 38