Inter-Monza, CM’s report cards: Bastoni still in Lisbon. Dumfries, what feet! Caldirola-Di Gregorio, exes hurt | First page

Inter-Monza 0-1

Drunk 5,5 : Non-paying spectator until Caldirola’s header, which he can’t really do anything about.

Darmian 6: Usual generosity and application, try to read the dangers in advance but commits a lightness in marking on Izzo, when the opposing defender anticipates him from a corner and almost misses the goal.

(Dal 36’ s.t. Dzeko 5,5: Ten minutes in which he manages to eat a goal)

the Free 6.5: The sliding intervention to repel a dangerous cross that would have created many problems for Onana was wonderful. He immolates himself on Carlos Augusto’s shot and loses his ankle, however, thwarting another potential danger. He’s out due to injury.

(Dal 6’ s.t. Unripe 6: In the unusual guise of an assistman, he goes off to Pessina and with a left foot strikes in the center of the area for Lukaku’s head, which commits Di Gregorio.

Sticks 4.5: In the wake of Lisbon, he tries another couple of crosses from the frontline, but this time the left-footed is less sharp and finds no teammates in the box. The lightness in the penalty area is very serious, when he loses the marking and Caldirola finds the header that makes it 1-0.

Dumfries 5: Feet are what they are and he never misses an opportunity to remember it, every time he reaches the bottom.

Stretcher 5.5: Off to a strong start right away, with a nice cross for Lukaku and an assist for Correa. Then a little excess of confidence with the ball in areas of the pitch where it would be better to avoid affectation and with an attempted sombrero on Colpani he almost sent Monza on goal.

Aslan 5.5: Inter still struggles to recognize him as the central soul of the game, when he’s in front of the defence. Perhaps also for the few presences. He’s not as brilliant as in Salerno, but tactically he’s still orderly.

(Dal 26’ s.t. Brozovic 5.5: At the entrance you expect him immediately in the center of the maneuver and instead he too struggles to get the ball. Perhaps also because immediately after his entry, the nerazzurri suffer the unexpected disadvantage and begin to disunite).

Mkhitaryan 6: Tiredness begins to feel because he makes some lucid errors, such as the one that leads him to lose the ball and then make up for it with a yellow card. But something is always born from his feet.

(Dal 26’ s.t. Calhanoglu 6: He sees Lautaro’s cut and serves it in the run, but the Argentine kicks at Di Gregorio)

Gosens 6: Try the specialty of the house, narrow the position and enter the area to collect the assist of the fifth opposite. He arrives on the ball, but finds Izzo who deflects his shot in a slide. He also has a beautiful defensive diagonal full of self-sacrifice and intelligence, too bad he pushes little on his side.

Luke 5.5: Immediately sparks with Caldirola, particularly harsh towards him. He stands out on a cross from Barella, but his header is weak and imprecise. Served by Mkhitaryan, he manages to free a terrifying left-handed force, which however ends high above the crossbar. He arrives on Acerbi’s cross, but the air deflection finds Di Gregorio ready for the deflection.

Correa 5,5: Go around Izzo with a well-crafted stop to follow, he could kick immediately afterwards, with a good portion of the goal available, but he tries another dribble and wastes the opportunity. Served by Lukaku, he enters the area and returns on the right, but his shot is blocked. He swaps again with the Belgian, enters the area and this time kicks with his left foot, however finding a great response from Di Gregorio.

(Dal 26’ s.t. Lautaro 5: He slips well between the red shirts of the Monza defense, but when it’s time to kick he doesn’t close the shot on the far post and hits Di Gregorio right in the middle).

S. Inzaghi 5: Eleventh defeat in the championship, he doesn’t even take advantage of Milan’s half misstep in Bologna).

REPORT CARDS MONZA

Of Gregory 7: Reactive on Correa’s left-handed conclusion, which he rejects by relaxing on his left. Bravo also on Lukaku’s header, who risks catching him against time. Lautaro’s conclusion, on the other hand, is central, but he is there.

Izzo 6: His intervention in extremis that prevents Gosens’ turn from hitting the near post. In the opposing area he escapes Darmian’s marking and goes into Colpani’s corner, but misses the goal from a good position.

(Dal 40’ s.t. Marlon: s.v.)

Mari 6: When he offers support to Lukaku he always comes out defeated. He stays afloat as best he can and Monza ends the match goalless.

Caldirola 7: He loses a bloody ball and starts Inter’s counter-attack, fortunately for him wasted by Correa. He makes it up to you when in the Nerazzurri penalty area he runs away from Bastoni’s marking and scores the winning goal.

Circuit 6.5: He manages to go away to Gosens only once and with a little luck. He is not in the thick of the maneuver but he puts his hand on Caldirola’s lead.

Pexine 6.5: He struggles to find the position but slowly his performance grows in tone. She made a nice transition and then the assist for Dany Mota, who however wastes everything.

Rovella 5.5: The midfield suffers because there is little support from the two men in support of the forward and often find themselves outnumbered to face the advancing opponents.

(Dal 14’ s.t. Machin 6: Try the free-kick finish but the shot is weak and falls mere prey to Onana. He fights in the middle of the field.)

Charles Augustus 6: Less running and insertions than usual.

Sins 6: Between Gosens and Bastoni, he has few clean balls to play.

(Branch 14′ st Birendelli 6: Thirty minutes in which it offers a good dose of freshness on the right-hand track).

Sensi 5,5: He tries to find space between the lines but is rejected by the physical nature of the Nerazzurri rearguard. He’s out due to injury.

(From the 29th Caprari 6.5: Ball and chain, he’s never afraid to bet on his man, even if he plays at the San Siro. Goiò doesn’t always succeed, but his teammates know they can count on his ideas. Reference).

Dany Mota 5,5: Well caught in the area by Pessina, he blocks and kicks with his left foot on the far post, but raises his aim and wastes a good opportunity.

(From 40′ st Valoti: s.v.)

R. Palladino 7: Monza suffers but doesn’t crash. And in the end he wins. It is confirmed week after week.