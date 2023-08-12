Home » Inter, negotiations frozen for Samardzic: the situation
Inter, negotiations frozen for Samardzic: the situation

Lazar Samardzic is no longer in Milan, theInter in fact, he told the player to return to Udine and the negotiation is currently frozen.

Samardzic now has two or three days to decide whether or not to accept Inter’s conditions. The midfielder born in 2002 arrived in Milan on 9 August and has already undergone his medical tests

Inter-Udinse, the situation for Samardzic and Fabbian

Back in Udine, Udinese should inform the player that he will not be sold to anyone other than Inter.

The Friulian club must also decide whether or not to close for Giovanni Fabian, midfielder born in 2003 who would have arrived from Inter in the negotiation for Samardzic. now, however, the negotiations have been untied and it is up to Udinese to decide what to do.

