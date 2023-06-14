Home » Inter, Newcastle attack Barella: 60 million ready
Inter, Newcastle attack Barella: 60 million ready

FROM ENGLAND

 Lo riferisce il 'Telegraph' secondo cui sarebbero già stati avviati contatti. I nerazzurri lo considerano incedibile

Il Newcastle goes to the assault of Niccolo Barella. According to what was reported by the Telegraph, the Magpies would have an offer of 50 million pounds, around 58 million euros, ready to convince Inter to let their midfielder leave, who has a contract until June 2026. For Barella in Premier League there would be a top player contract that would make him the highest paid player in the entire English club squad. For his part, theInter he has no intention of giving up on Barella, a fixed point of the present and the future.


Again according to the ‘Telegraph’ contacts have already been initiated in the last few days. Newcastle consider
Stretcher a fundamental reinforcement in view of the next Champions League, where he will return after 20 years. For Inter, the figure is very far from the value of the player, who is still considered non-transferable, but the Magpies have no intention of letting go easily.




