Inter, no from Chelsea for Lukaku: he wants 45 million. And Juve enters the race

Chelsea shoot high for Lukaku: they want 45 million euros. And Juventus appears

08 lug 2023

The road to bring back Romelu Luke at Inter it is anything but downhill. Despite the clear will of the footballer, eager to set foot on the Pinetina, the Chelsea keep holding up. The Blues continue to keep the price of the former Manchester United striker high, and now there is one more obstacle. Yes, because according to the authoritative portal The Athletic Juventus would also be in the running for Big Rom.

Inter, close to surrender

Drunkwith the consequent collection of 55 million euros (including bonuses), would have finally matured the choice to buy Lukaku (onerous loan with redemption obligation for a total of around 30 million), but it is precisely the figure in question that irritates Londoners. Londoners who would have said no to the proposal of

Marotta relaunching: 45 million euros are needed to start the Belgian immediately. Not less. It will be discussed again, given that the objective in Viale della Liberazione is to close the matter as soon as possible. Of course, it will take a further effort to reach an agreement and keep the war away

Juventus that, in the last few hours, she would have made herself under. Furthermore, in the background there are always the Arabs of the

Al-Hilal.

