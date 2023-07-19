Inter: official Cuadrado. And social media goes wild

After signing, the Colombian full-back joined his teammates in Appiano Gentile. On social media it’s raining memes. Cordoba’s message: “I know you will give everything for this shirt”

“Welcome”. Inter formalize the signing of the annual contract with Juan Cuadrado with a post on social media. “The Colombian full-back has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024,” reads the club’s statement. And on social networks, after the banner of the ultras in the afternoon, instead of the usual welcome messages, it rains memes and jokes. From those who think they are joking aside, to those who post perplexed expressions. The image of melee with Perisic is also very popular, as is the mention of Fantozzi and the battleship Potemkin, as well as the videos of more or less successful dives. There are those who open up to hope: “Inter makes you beautiful”. A message of support arrives from Ivan Cordoba, the Colombian ex-Nerazzurri: “Good luck, Juangui. I know you will give everything for this shirt. Now that most players choose their destiny only on the basis of money, it makes you honor to make a decision more for sporting goals and to continue to compete at high levels. Forza Inter”.

Cuadrado, who arrived yesterday evening from Colombia, reached Appiano Gentile in the evening and tomorrow he will have double training with his new teammates. “It’s an honor to be here, in one of the greatest teams in Europe” were the first words of the former Juventus player.