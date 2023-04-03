Home Health Inter on De Zerbi, but dreams of the Conte-bis. Secretly contacted another technician
Health

Inter on De Zerbi, but dreams of the Conte-bis. Secretly contacted another technician

by admin
Inter on De Zerbi, but dreams of the Conte-bis. Secretly contacted another technician

Inzaghi’s bench is increasingly in the balance and the management has started to look around. The dream is Conte’s return

Disappointing results in the league have long put the managers dell’Inter in alarm. The tenth defeat against Fiorentina convinced the club to look around. As the Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Inzaghi does not seem to be the right man to lead the Nerazzurri dreams again. He would need another on the bench to wake up the environment. “The “seems” and the conditionals are linked to the development of the European campaign because Simone’s Nerazzurri have shown that they can transform into the Champions League“.

“The choice of the next coach will inevitably depend on the possibility or not of receiving Europe’s money and, therefore, of paying hefty salaries. The great dream of a Conte-bis passes through this crossroads, while other solutions would be feasible even in the event of downsizing in the Europa League”.

“Both Roberto De Zerbi, who climbs positions in the approval of the executives, and Thiago Motta, would be cut for a restart in stages around a young project. The foreign track, ambitious but real, is less indicated in the case: Mauricio Pochettino has been contacted in large part secret, but he is certainly not a man for slow reconstructions”.

April 3 – 08:00

© breaking latest news

See also  10 effective and simple remedies to relieve hunger pangs in less than 5 minutes

You may also like

Digital, nursery schools, High Speed ​​and Health: what...

7,000 people on post-vac ambulance waiting list

Stock exchanges, Tokyo starts the week on the...

first tests also at the San Raffaele in...

Crazy heart, a new cure from oncological radiotherapy

This is how grandma’s classic is prepared!

“The exam is not urgent.” Fifty years old...

Recipe “Brioche with rabbit, lardo foam and lamb’s...

all exams in one day

Start of the “Dementia Partner” initiative

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy