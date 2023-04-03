Inzaghi’s bench is increasingly in the balance and the management has started to look around. The dream is Conte’s return

Disappointing results in the league have long put the managers dell’Inter in alarm. The tenth defeat against Fiorentina convinced the club to look around. As the Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Inzaghi does not seem to be the right man to lead the Nerazzurri dreams again. He would need another on the bench to wake up the environment. “The “seems” and the conditionals are linked to the development of the European campaign because Simone’s Nerazzurri have shown that they can transform into the Champions League“.

“The choice of the next coach will inevitably depend on the possibility or not of receiving Europe’s money and, therefore, of paying hefty salaries. The great dream of a Conte-bis passes through this crossroads, while other solutions would be feasible even in the event of downsizing in the Europa League”.

“Both Roberto De Zerbi, who climbs positions in the approval of the executives, and Thiago Motta, would be cut for a restart in stages around a young project. The foreign track, ambitious but real, is less indicated in the case: Mauricio Pochettino has been contacted in large part secret, but he is certainly not a man for slow reconstructions”.

