Inter, only Lukaku: the all-in is ready for the Belgian. Juventus on Hojlund: the assist can come from the Premier League

The transfer market never stops: who is the last player targeted by the big names from all over Europe? Is there any news on the renewals of the most important players? Some high-end free agent about to find accommodation? Here we report and comment on the three most interesting news on the latest market movements collected by the newspapers on newsstands this morning and by the various specialized sites, in Serie A and abroad.

Romelu Lukaku durante Manchester City-Inter – Finale Champions League 2022-23

Credit Foto Getty Images

Transfer market

Brozovic is an Al-Nassr player: 18 million go to Inter

20 MINUTES AGO

Inter, all-in on Lukaku: offer of 30 million to Chelsea

At the moment Inter have only one priority: to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Milan. The Nerazzurri are working tirelessly to retain Big Rom, this time on a permanent basis: the acceleration due to the transfer of Brozovic also and above all came to divert as many resources as possible to the Belgian forward. Soon Marotta and Ausilio will make their move with Chelsea, to whom they will offer 30 million for the purchase of the striker. Also for this reason the Frattesi question remains stalled, with Roma who in the last few hours are trying to overtake.

Our opinion: Romelu Lukaku remains an essential player for Inter, as demonstrated by last season’s extraordinary finale. It is therefore inevitable that all efforts must now be concentrated on the purchase of Big Rom, which remains a significant difference compared to the competition especially in Italy.

Rasmus Hojlund

Credit Foto Getty Images

Juventus, Hojlund goal. The Premier can lend a hand

Juventus have in mind the big name for the attack: it’s Rasmus Hojlund, a very young Atalanta center forward who has already shown important qualities last season. The Old Lady has set her sights on the centre-forward, also courted by Manchester United, in case of the possible departure of Dusan Vlahovic, who has a transfer market in the Premier League as well as the unwanted Zakaria: Corriere dello Sport underlines that if the two black and whites were to the new director Giuntoli would be ready to jump on the Dane, for which the DEA has set the price at 60 million euros.

Our opinion: any rotation in attack by Juventus inevitably generates profound reflections. Vlahovic at the moment does not represent a guarantee on a physical level and is certainly not on the launch pad like Hojlund, who however is very young and comes from only one season at excellent levels: it is impossible not to think that a possible switch in the role does not involve great risks, above all also reflecting on the offensive anemia of a team that is never able to properly trigger its own centre-forwards. In any case, it will be a really complicated choice that will be dictated mainly by the market opportunities that will present themselves.

Christian Pulisic

Credit Foto Getty Images

Milan, full speed ahead for Pulisic: close negotiation for the American

Christian Pulisic and Milan are close to saying yes. The well-known portal The Athletic reports the acceleration of the Devil for the American winger, whose contract with Chelsea expires in 2024 and for which the company would have already put 14 million euros on the plate. the proposal is still considered too low by the Blues, but the margins for negotiation are all there. The Rossoneri want to take advantage of the situation and give Pioli a new arrow in attack: developments are expected shortly.

Our opinion: Pulisic represents an incredibly greedy option for Milan. Still young, technically incisive player who would constitute an evident upgrade in a role that of right winger in attack, in which the Rossoneri lack a player of great international level. The lunge for the American would be excellent news for the Devil, who would ensure a player who is also very good at triggering his teammates.

From Theo and Leao to De Ketelaere: Maldini’s 11 iconic shots at Milan

Transfer market

Inter strikes a blow: Bisseck arrives from Aarhus

AN HOUR AGO

Transfer market

Inter and the credit and surety node: what is hindering the market in Italy

AN HOUR AGO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

