Drunk 7: Reactive on Grujic’s hit. Then two interventions in a few seconds, to block Taremi’s close conclusions.

Skriniar 7: In sliding to block Zaidu’s conclusion with a sure blow. With his usual determination, breaking through to his side is always difficult.

(Dal 36’ s.t. Dumfries: s.v.)

Unripe 6.5: Just an uncertainty, when Taremi runs away from him in the area. For the rest the usual capital performance. Leader.

Sticks 6.5: On the trail of Pepe, not an easy customer, but always manages to contain him with great security.

Darmian 6.5: Tears of applause for a nice recovery on Galen, after half a field in the run-up. He passes into the three in defense when Inzaghi decides to give more thrust by inserting Dumfries, without ever losing focus and compass.

Stretcher 7: He coordinates like a champion on the ball that comes to him from Skriniar, first intention shot on the far post and the ball just wide. He doesn’t give up, he throws himself behind the opposing defense in search of a solution that “undermines Porto” and in the end he finds it, but serving Lukaku with a perfect assist.

Calhanoglu 6,5: He got off to a good start right away, with a nice finish that committed the opposing goalkeeper, but then struggled to play calmly, almost caged by Porto. With Brozovic’s entry, his performance also increases. He raises his center of gravity and goes to take the foul which costs Otavio his expulsion.

Mkhitaryan 6: In more trouble than in the last releases, he suffers from the opponent’s rhythms. He wastes a golden counterattack, miscalculating the pass towards Lautaro.

(Dal 27’ s.t. Brozovich 7: Come in and play Brozovic, finally! In the middle of the field dictating the law, easier also because with the opponent in 10, but certainly with the right approach).

Dimarco 6: Interesting ideas always arise from his left-handedness. His was the perfect cross for Lautaro’s head, with the Argentine wasting everything. And his also the strong and cut free-kick for Bastoni, which almost leads to Uribe’s own goal.

(Dal 13’ s.t. Goshen 6,5: Great spirit of self-denial and for the physicality that immediately pours into the field. without sparing).

Dzeko 5: He lives a complicated evening, he doesn’t succeed in any play worthy of note. He gets angry and goes out sending the coach to hell. Like last year, after a high-level first part of the season, the drop. He needs a wake up call.

(Dal 13’ s.t. Luke 7.5: Man assists, first with the chest for Barella’s conclusion and then with a tracer for Lautaro, who doesn’t get there by a matter of centimeters. And if his teammates don’t take advantage of it, then he’ll take care of it: he burns Pepe at the deadlift and forces Diogo Costa to make a great save, then he slingshots on the goalkeeper’s rebound and repeats on the net. He was in debt, pay the first installment).

Lautaro 5.5: He has plenty of time to coordinate and hit Dimarco’s cross well, but a few meters from the goal line he misses an easy header, devouring the 1-0. He tries to make up for it, but never finds the right spaces.

S. Inzaghi 7: Porto are experienced team and I’m coming! Also provoke. His Inter keep their lucidity, they run some risks, but in the end they win deservedly, even with a few too many wastes up front.

PORT CARDS

Diogo Costa 7: Ready on Calhanoglu’s sudden conclusion. Purely instinctively he protects himself from friendly fire by rejecting Uribe’s header towards his goal. The very close Lukaku also walls, but he can do nothing about the rebuff.

Joao Mario 5.5: No initiative worthy of note and sometimes even goes into trouble.

Pepe 5: Lukaku loses and the Belgian does not forgive.

Marcano 6.5: More precise than his partner in the department, asphyxiation both Dzeko and Lautaro.

Zaydu: Unravel a delicate situation by anticipating Lautaro in the penalty area.

Otavio 5: Across the board, he unites the departments and shields the first Nerazzurri build. The strongest of him, but conditions the team with a double yellow that directs the match.

Uribe 6,5: Presence and personality, He risks an own goal, but hammers in the middle of the field.

Grujic 6,5: The right winger charges from a good position, but his aim doesn’t assist him. He is ready for Taremi’s assist, but his conclusion falls prey to Onana.

Pepe 5,5: Lots of smoke.

Tarem 6: He moves behind the Nerazzurri defense and with a great back-heel frees Grujic for a shot. A stone’s throw from the goal line, thanks Onana hitting it in full.

Galen 5: Error not to sleep at night: he slingshots on Onana’s rebound but with his knee, with an empty net and a beaten goalkeeper, he sends the ball wide.

(Dal 6′ st Evanilson 5,5: He enters to give more consistency to the attack but when his team is down to ten, he suffers too).

Conception 6: Porto play with compactness and a spirit of sacrifice, but in the end they lose their nerve.