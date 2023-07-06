Home » Inter, sensational Trubin: the Ukrainian goalkeeper owls the sale of Onana on Instagram | First page
More than a clue it looks like a real one revelationthe one of Anatoly Trubin, goalkeeper born in 2001, for some time on the notebooks of Piero Ausilio and Dario Baccin. Because in the social era, a moment is really enough to kick off a negotiation on Instagram. When you least expect it, that happens Trubin in personawith your verified account, Go comment below the post published by Fabrizio Romanor, in which the reporter explains how United have raised their offer for Onanagetting even closer to the Nerazzurri’s request.

That was enough for Trubin to decide to take action. Thus, under the news, the Ukrainian goalkeeper she commented with the wide eyes emoji. And if this is not a clear admission regarding the negotiation between him and Inter, we are close. On the contrary, with such a comment, Trubin even risks giving the feeling that he is waiting for nothing but the sale of Onana. To take his place, of course. But evidently this is not something that worries Trubin too much. And as for personality, perhaps we can already tell that Onana’s possible successor will be anything but shy.

