Inter, the purse of Lukaku’s replacement: Taremi is there, Scamacca ticks, Balogun is the favorite | Market

She loves Me, she loves me not. After discovering the betrayal of Luke, l’Inter browse the daisy to find its successor. There are many names whirling in the heads of the Inter managers: some feasible, others less so, one of them (or even two) has the task of collect the legacy of the now ex Dzeko and Big Rom. The offensive department is in fact quite unguarded. To certainty lautaro martinez Marcus added Thuramstolen from the cousins ​​in the first affair of the summer, while on the tucu Correa the granite certainties of the past seem to fade. In fact, at the right price, the Argentine could leave (in Saudi Arabia?) and in that case the incoming market for drill bits would be even more aggressive and necessary.

BORSINO – So many names, it was said. There is one favorite though: it is Balogunstriker dell’Arsenal exploded in France and now ready for the big leap into a big. There is no room for him in London, Arteta was clear, but i Gunners they don’t want to sell out and for him they ask for 40 million. Inter who had allocated around 35 to bring Lukaku back to Milan are reckoning for a player who is expensive but futuristic, an investment both technical and economic and which would earn a salary very different from that of the Belgian. The other most appropriate choice for the Nerazzurri management would be the name of Sesko. Very young, with a great future, however, he is the flagship of the Leipzigclub to which he moved from Salzburg. A whole deal within the Red Bullan expert workshop of future talents but expensive, too expensive for Inter.

THE OTHERS – Favorite of Inzaghi instead it is Alvaro Morata or at least a profile similar to the ex Juve. Experienced but still in the prime of his career, connoisseur of Serie A and ready to use. All our big names have looked up a bit about Spanish: from Milan at the Juvepassing through the Roma which seemed the most convinced of the Atletico Madrid player. Mou and Dybala are acting as mediators and Alvaro, in order to return to Italy, would be willing to reduce his salary. On the other hand, his release clause, which should be, is less clear closer to 25 million than to the 12 we talked about a few weeks ago. Price and age similar to Morata for Tarem. The centre-forward of Porto it expires in 2024 and to all intents and purposes represents a market opportunity. The Portuguese do not want to lose him to zero and would accept an offer around the summer this summer 20/25 million. Inter who faced and beat him in the Champions League know him well and keep him high on the list. In the same there is also Nzola but the player of the Spice it would be an option only in case of farewell to Correa, taking the role of fourth tip. More detached retegui which Genoa likes while the profile of Scam. Italian, for sale, also approachable on loan with right and close friend of Frattesithe former Sassuolo is a track that could take place over the weeks.