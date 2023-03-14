These are all Nerazzurri supporters who (regularly) bought tickets outside the away sector and not in the Inter sales circuit. According to the directives issued by Porto, which obliges Italians to stay only in the sector of the stadium delegated to them, without possible concessions, there is therefore the risk of insult. “The ticket is not nominative, I bought it on the Porto website without anyone forbidding me, it is a situation that needs to be resolved. We left Cosenza in 12 paying sixty euros only for the coupon plus flight and overnight stay”, says Danilo , one of the many left in the balance. He belongs to the Calabrian club of Rogliano and, tickets in hand, is stationed in front of the hotel that houses Inter. Vice-President Javier Zanetti, representing the club, also listened to him. A meeting will be held in the afternoon between some representatives of the two clubs and the local authorities to try to resolve the situation, given the growing discontent of the Italian fans in a match already indicated as at risk by the Portuguese police.

The case

—

Here is the text of the official note from Porto which has become the case of the day: “Considering the number of visiting supporters expected for the Porto FC-Inter FC match on 14 March 2023, Porto FC, reiterating the information provided in the sales process, informs that: tickets for all sectors of the Estadio do Dragao are for the exclusive use of Porto FC fans, with the exception of the seats intended for away fans and sent to the host club for sale; in this sense, for security reasons, access to the sports facility will not be allowed to fans of the host club in possession of tickets not purchased directly from Inter FC.” The intent is to separate the Italian fans from the Portuguese ones, appealing to reasons of public order, as actually indicated in a note at the time of sale. It is a gray area, in which in cases like these the host club has the power to intervene once 5% of the total capacity in the away sector has been guaranteed. Obviously, the fans who bought on the Porto channels and who thought of going to the stadium mixed with the Portuguese could not foresee a similar scenario and an extreme decision linked to public order. Everyone is hoping for a positive solution, perhaps by giving up scarves and objects that qualify them as Inter supporters.