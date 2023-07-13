Home » Inter try to lunge for Lukaku: new offer to Chelsea. Juventus observes from afar
Inter try to lunge for Lukaku: new offer to Chelsea. Juventus observes from afar

Inter try to lunge for Lukaku: new offer to Chelsea. Juventus observes from afar

After the arrival of Bisseck, Inter sink the blow for Romelu Lukaku. As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio on Calciomercato L’Originale on Sky, the Nerazzurri club has formulated a second offer to Chelsea of ​​30 million euros plus bonuses. An economic proposal, improved by five million compared to the first advanced, which the Milanese hope will be enough to shake hands with the English and get the ok to bring the Belgian attacker back home permanently. The will of the player is fundamental in this new game of chess with the Londoners: from Viale della Liberazione a lot is trusted in the promises made by the player that he would have repeatedly expressed his strong will to remain in the Nerazzurri. In fact, the fear is that some other club such as Juventus may take advantage of this situation of continual push and pull with Chelsea: the Turin players wink at the former United for a possible post-Vlahovic.

