All in two nights, one, the first, will already be that of the Da Luz in Lisbon where l’Inter by Simon Inzaghi will challenge the hosts of the Benfica. In the press conference, the Nerazzurri coach did not pre-tactic and reiterated how “it won’t be a simple match, but in which we can get some satisfaction”, but he also gave some small indications of the formation.

ABSENCES AND DOUBTS – Skriniar and Calhanoglu they won’t be there, the certainty arrived in the pre-away and was confirmed in the press conference with recovery times that could be short for the Turkish player, while a little longer for the Slovakian. And then confirmed in their place Darmian in defense and Brozovic in front of the defense with Dumfries which will inevitably be confirmed along the right-hand out. Two big doubts with the Gosens ballot-Dimarco in the left wing, with the second ahead and between Dzeko and Lukaku (Bosnian ahead) to support the very titular lautaro martinez.

Here’s the latest from Lisbon with our correspondent Pasquale Guaro.