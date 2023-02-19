16
- Inter-Udinese, the report cards: Mkhitaryan 7 between lucidity and volleys, unforgivable Success (5) The Sports Gazette
- From Udinese to Udinese… The two faces of Inzaghi’s Inter Fcinternews.it
- Serie A, Inter-Udinese 3-1: Inzaghi immediately regains the three points – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Inter wins again and drops the trio: Milan remain behind at -3 The Sports Gazette
- Inter redeems itself and forgets Sampdoria: 3-1 against Udinese and returns 2nd to -15 from Napoli Calciomercato.com
