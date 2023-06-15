Inter, watch out: Newcastle aim for Barella, offered 50 million pounds. Asked for loans from Koulibaly and Lukaku to Chelsea

Piero Ausilio’s first day in London was intense and offered many ideas, both for the incoming and outgoing market. The highlight of the Nerazzurri sporting director’s mission concerned the summit with Chelsea but according to the authoritative The Telegraphthe manager would also have received a first important poll for one of the big names in Inzaghi’s team: Nicholas Barellawhich according to the British newspaper would have ended up in the crosshairs of Newcastle, who would have advanced an initial £50 million proposal for the Sardinian all-rounder. An offer that will hardly be attractive for the Corso Vittorio Emanuele club, which values ​​the blue international at no less than 75-80 million euros. However, the Magpies of Arabia are certainly not lacking in money and for this reason the situation deserves to be followed closely.

The summit with the Blues: Koulibaly and Lukaku asked on loan, Onana out of the discussion

Returning instead to the summit with the Chelsea management, according to what was reconstructed by Sky Sport colleagues, Ausilio and the Inter managers officially asked for the availability of loan Kalidou Koulibaly e Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea took their time, because the Blues’ intention is to find a buyer, for a permanent sale, a formula that Inter – called for a sustainable purchase/sale campaign – absolutely cannot take into consideration. What will make the difference will be the will of the players, Lukaku’s will to stay in Milan, KK’s remains to be evaluated even if the Growth Decree could come to the rescue and allow the Nerazzurri to guarantee the former rearguard totem of Napoli, a salary very close to what he currently receives in England.

In this first summit, the two clubs did not talk about any other attractive profiles such as Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah and least of all André Onana, a goalkeeper whom Inzaghi deems non-transferable and whom Inter wants to do everything to keep in Milan.

