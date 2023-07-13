Interdisciplinary consensus on substitution therapy in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI): When choosing an enzyme, more consideration should be given to medical constellations and patient needs

Eschborn – 13.07.2023

An interdisciplinary commission of experts has defined the limits and levers of substitution therapy for PPIs and developed practical solutions for better patient care, with special consideration of the co-diseases cystic fibrosis and diabetes mellitus.

Roundtable participants: Prof. Dr. medical Jürgen Gschossmann, Clinic Forchheim-Franconian Switzerland, Forchheim; Prof. Dr. medical Philip D. Hardt, Internal Medicine Practice Center, Gießen; dr medical Holger Köster, Oldenburg Clinic, Oldenburg; Prof. Dr. medical Ahmed Madisch, Bethanien Gastroenterology Center, Agaplesion Hospital Bethanien, Frankfurt am Main; Bärbel Palm, Saarland University Hospital, Homburg/Saar; dr medical Petra Sandow, General Practitioner, Berlin.

There is a lack of awareness of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and of its patient-friendly therapy, this is the core message of an interdisciplinary round table with experts from clinics and practices in January 2023 in Frankfurt am Main1. In order to remedy the lack of care, the participants above all demand consistent monitoring of the risk groups. Therapy-refractory abdominal symptoms in many patients with digestive enzyme deficiency require optimization of the substitution therapy. According to the experts, checking compliance, adequate dosing and taking into account medical constellations and the needs of the patient are essential for this. They consider the choice of the right enzyme preparation to be a key factor in increasing the success of the therapy. All substitutes contain the necessary enzymes (lipase, amylase, protease), but they differ significantly in origin and effectiveness under physiological and pathological conditions. Unlike pancreatin, the naturally acid-stable rizoenzymes are also active in an acidic environment such as the stomach or an overly acidic duodenum2-4, a property that can be particularly important for patients with diabetes mellitus, cystic fibrosis or the condition after pancreatectomy.

Monitoring of risk groups

EPI is underdiagnosed due to a lack of knowledge about symptoms, risk groups and co-diseases. The symptoms, increased stool frequency, diarrhea, meteorism and abdominal pain, are non-specific. The typical steatorrhea only occurs when there is a large loss of parenchyma. On the other hand, the repeated occurrence directly after meals is specific and has a strong negative impact on the quality of life of those affected. The long-term consequences are quantitative and qualitative malnutrition, a significantly increased risk of complications and mortality associated with maldigestion and malabsorption. EPI occurs more frequently in surgical interventions and also diseases that lead to the loss of the pancreatic parenchyma or involve a regulatory restriction of enzyme synthesis. Therefore, patients with diabetes mellitus, cystic fibrosis or alcohol abuse are primarily affected, but also patients without previous diseases of the pancreas, e.g. B. Elderly people or smokers. Monitoring in these risk groups and clinical situations, e.g. B. by the detection of the marker enzyme pancreatic elastase 1 in the stool, the experts therefore see as a necessary measure to counteract the symptoms early on with a targeted therapy and to be able to avoid long-term consequences and lengthy doctor odysseys.

Pitfalls of enzyme replacement therapy

The substitution of missing endogenous digestive enzymes is the standard therapy for EPI. However, the supposedly simple treatment harbors numerous pitfalls that can impair the success of the therapy. According to the experience of the participants, the therapy-refractory complaints are usually based on a lack of compliance, underdosing of the substitutes, unfavorable enzyme properties as well as unconsidered medical constellations and patient needs. The experts emphasize that budget fears on the part of the practitioners can lead, for example, to underprescribing the preparations.

Adjusting screws for optimizing substitution therapy

According to the experts, poor adherence and unauthorized discontinuation on the part of the patient can be counteracted with regular monitoring of compliance and training regarding correct and consistent intake of all fatty meals and drinks, including nutritional advice. If there are reservations about the medication, alternative preparations that meet the needs of the patient should be selected, e.g. B. those without animal active ingredients such as in the drug NORTASE®. The simplest remedy for persistent symptoms, the use of which is also necessary if the EPI progresses, is to adjust the dose until the symptoms are free. Severe loss of function is often associated with a lack of pancreatic bicarbonate. During therapy with acid-sensitive enzymes, the resulting hyperacidity of the duodenum (

Addressing an individual acid problem

According to the experts’ experience, increasing the dose and neutralizing with PPIs cannot always result in an improved response to pancreatin. Rizoenzyme, digestive enzymes from rice mushrooms, require neither a galenic coating nor a PPI administration, because they are active in a broad pH spectrum from pH 3-9 due to their natural acid stability. There is therefore the rationale that they are effective in the event of pH fluctuations or hyperacidity in the duodenum, according to the argument of the experts. Due to their early effectiveness in the stomach and duodenum, the vegetarian rizoenzyms not only have a broader pH spectrum of action, but also an extended window of action. Due to the precise knowledge of the medical constellation and needs of the patients as well as the possibility to check compliance and therapy response, the general practitioners play a key role in the control of the substitution therapy.

