Interim assessment: GKV Financial Stabilization Act has a negative impact on the supply of pharmaceuticals

Berlin – “The core problem: The new compulsory deductions of the GKV Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG) add up without politicians considering the economic consequences. Cumulative effects of the savings measures were not checked. The whole project, especially the combination discount, is a bureaucratic monster,” says Dr. Kai Joachimsen, General Manager of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI). With the GKV Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG), it was decided that the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) would review the effects of the legislative measures and submit a report to the Bundestag. The BPI participated in the assessment today with a statement.



GKV-FinStG acts hostile to industry and location

The BPI is critical of the negative effects on the security of supply of innovative medicines – especially for patients with rare diseases. “Lowering the sales threshold for drugs used to treat rare diseases (orphan drugs) could further jeopardize the availability of the therapies. As a result, patients would receive much worse care,” says Joachimsen.

“In addition, the AMNOG changes decided with the GKV-FinStG are unfortunately no longer based on the basic understanding of a fair balance of interests between the GKV-Spitzenverband and the pharmaceutical companies. Rather, it has changed into a ‘pricing procedure’ dominated by statutory health insurers. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are already at their limit in view of extremely high energy costs, producer prices and fragile supply chains. As long as the Federal Ministry of Health does not recognize that there are upper limits to exposure, manufacturers will increasingly find themselves unable to market products in Germany,” emphasizes Joachimsen.

The BPI assumes that the GKV-FinStG will affect the availability of existing therapies and innovative therapies. “The sum of all measures contradicts the law with the goals of the federal government. We miss the funding for research and production in Germany/Europe that was originally proclaimed in the coalition agreement. Overall, the measures have a rather anti-industrial and location-hostile effect, as they lead to considerable planning uncertainty on the part of pharmaceutical companies. This is poison for investment decisions,” says Joachimsen.

Long-term evaluation and adjustment required

“It will be crucial that the legislator re-examines the effects and interactions of all measures again and more comprehensively at a later point in time. In our opinion, the current evaluation of the GKV-FinStG is taking place far too early,” adds Joachimsen. However, since there are already indications today that the GKV-FinStG will have a negative effect on the availability of innovative medicines in Germany, the BPI calls on the legislator to urgently adapt the measures.

“Otherwise, the GKV-FinStG in its current form will remain an attack on Germany as a location for innovation, which at the same time mostly affects seriously ill patients. As an industry, we therefore expect political insight and support – the one-sided view of our industry as a cost factor must come to an end,” emphasizes Joachimsen.

For more details, please refer to the BPI statement on the evaluation of the GKV Financial Stabilization Act.

