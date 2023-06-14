Interior Health selects Hut 8 as data center partner for colocation high…

Hut 8 Mining Corp

Services will be delivered over a five-year period at Hut 8’s flagship data center in Kelowna

The Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven provider of high-performance computing infrastructure, has partnered with Interior Health, a trusted health authority serving the population of southern British Columbia in the areas of public health, hospital and long-term care, community and primary health services, signed an agreement stipulating that Interior Health will provide secure and reliable colocation services from the company’s flagship data center in Kelowna by 2028.

“We have invested in both our high performance computing business and our customers and are proud to continue to expand our services into the healthcare space,” said Josh Rayner, Vice President of High Performance Computing at Hut 8. “We are honored to that we have been selected by Interior Health as a trusted provider of high performance computing infrastructures.”

With five data centers in BC and Ontario, Hut 8 provides colocation, public and private clouds, and managed services to government, private, and nonprofit organizations across a variety of industries including finance, gaming, technology, AI, and more.

“We look forward to working with Hut 8 as our new hosting and infrastructure provider,” said Mark Braidwood, director of technology at Interior Health to ensure optimal performance and uninterrupted operation.”

Hut 8 is one of the largest innovation-driven digital asset miners in North America and is led by a team of business-building technologists bullish on Bitcoin, blockchain, Web 3.0 and bridging the emerging and traditional high-performance computing worlds. With two ongoing mining sites in southern Alberta, Hut 8 has one of the highest capacity rates in the industry and one of the largest inventories of Bitcoin of any mining company or public company in the world. With more than 3,300 square meters of geodiverse data center space and cloud capacity connected to power grids powered to a significant extent by renewable and mostly zero-emission sources, Hut 8 revolutionizes conventional facilities to create the first hybrid data center model that combines both the traditional will serve high performance computing (Web 2.0) as well as the emerging digital asset, blockchain gaming and web 3.0 sectors. Hut 8 is the first Canadian digital asset miner to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. With innovation, imagination and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impact for its shareholders and future generations.

For more than 20 years, Interior Health has provided a range of integrated healthcare services to more than 843,000 people living in southern British Columbia’s interior. Interior Health‘s programs and services span the spectrum of care, including public health, community health services, hospital care, and long-term care. Interior Health is committed to the health and well-being of all people, inspired by innovation and partnership. By partnering with the Department of Health and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction, as well as health organizations, communities and leaders, we provide services and solutions that positively impact the lives of everyone in the region – all 215,000 square kilometers built on the ancestral, unrecognized and traditional areas of the seven First Nations of the Interior Region: Dãkelh Dené, St’át’imc, Syilx, Tŝilhqot’in, Ktunaxa, Secwépemc, and Nlaka’pamux Nations. Interior Health also recognizes the Métis Nation BC, the 15 chartered Métis communities in the interior and the continued connection to this country.

Hut 8 Investor Relations: Sue Ennis, [email protected]; Hut 8 Media Relations: Erin Dermer, [email protected]

