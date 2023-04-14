Depopulate the dietintermittent. Among the variants, the most common is the one that provides for 16 hours of fasting (in which only water, coffee without sugar and other calorie-free drinks are allowed) and 8 hours in which you can eat up to 3 meals. But are there any risks? And who is it for? We asked Dr. Antonio Caretto, President of the ADI Foundation of the Italian Association of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition.

