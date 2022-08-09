Follow a Mediterranean-type diet, but low in calories. With, possibly, some periods marked by fasting. Based on the evidence gathered in over two and a half years of the pandemic, this seems to be the best strategy to adopt at the table to defend against the most serious complications of Covid. An aspect that is confirmed in a study published in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Healthwith which a group of US researchers has tried to shed light on the impact that periodic fasting can have on the frequency of hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2.

With intermittent fasting fewer hospitalizations and deaths

Once contracted the virus, the habit of periodic fasting proved to be an “ally” of the organism towards the course of the disease. The evidence comes from a small but suggestive study: considering how much work is being done today to understand the impact that periodic fasting can have on health. The work consisted in relating the eating habits of 205 Utah citizens who tested positive for the virus between March 2020 and February 2021 – therefore in the absence of vaccines – with the course of the disease.

11% lower hospitalization and death rate in fasters

The overall sample, obtained by drawing on a health register, included 73 people who, according to what they declared, were used to fasting at least one day a month. Comparing the course of infection in their organism to that seen in all other patients enrolled in the study, the researchers concluded that intermittent fasting was associated with a lower rate of hospitalizations and deaths (11 percent) than in that found in the rest of the study participants (28 percent).

Thus fasting would protect us from Covid-19

A sign that periodic fasting could be a “complementary tool to vaccination to protect oneself from the most serious outcomes of Covid-19”, in the words of the authors of the study. An indication to be confirmed with further studies, but which already has a scientific rationale behind it. Abstention from meals – with a fixed frequency and duration, almost always respected for religious reasons – in fact contributes to reducing the levels of inflammation in the body. And – according to what has emerged especially in studies conducted on animal models – it represents a sort of “reset” that would strengthen the immune system. Evidence that is used to explain the benefits that intermittent fasting seems to have in terms of reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and cancer diseases.

To this it should be added that, following a prolonged fast, the body begins to use fat as a source of energy. This process, known as ketosis, releases linoleic acid into the blood. A compound that, based on the findings obtained in the laboratory, is capable of binding to the Spike protein of the coronavirus. In fact, preventing the coupling between Sars-CoV-2 and ACE2 receptors. And, consequently, the entry of the virus into the cells.

What is autophagy

To these possible interpretations, according to US researchers, there is another to add. “Intermittent fasting promotes autophagy, where our body eliminates and recycles damaged or infected cells,” he says. Benjamin Horneepidemiologist at the Intermountain Healthcare Institute of Murray (Utah) and first signature of the publication.

What is meant by periodic fasting?

“We are faced with suggestive evidence, but still of moderate force – is the comment of Arrigo Cicero, professor of applied dietary technical sciences at the University of Bologna -. A possible scientific rationale for what has been observed exists. But the work lacks a complete description of the eating habits of the participants. “It is not clear, that is, what eating pattern they followed. And how often the study participants abstained from meals. By periodic fasting, as mentioned, we mean a abstention from meals on a fixed basis. Normally it is considered a period of at least 12 hours. This means, for example, skipping dinner. Or, as happens to Muslims during the Ramadan period, eating only in a limited time of day In any case, although eating less seems to support the health even of those who are in good physical condition, do-it-yourself should be avoided.

Practical advice for the general population

“The pandemic has highlighted how overweight and obesity represent one of the main risk factors for Covid-19 – concludes the expert, who is also president of the Italian Nutraceutical Society -. Today we know that, even in this case, the The most effective diet plan to follow is the Mediterranean one. By giving space to especially whole grains, legumes, more vegetables and less fruit. As long as you pay attention to the kilocalories that are ingested. And not to neglect the intake of proteins, a fundamental raw material for the production of antibodies. A piece of advice valid for everyone, but which should not be waived especially for those who have already entered the third age “. He suffers sarcopenia, another of the conditions that pave the way for the course of Covid-19.