Intermittent fasting: Diet miracle or nonsense – that brings the diet

If one nutritional trend has made it into the general public in recent years, it is intermittent fasting. The form of nutrition – or rather the lifestyle – is touted as a diet miracle and panacea for a wide variety of physical ailments.

How should intermittent fasting work?

Intermittent fasting is said to rev up the metabolism, detoxify the liver and even have a beneficial effect on cancer. By adhering to fixed time windows for food intake and fasting periods, pounds should tumble as if by magic. In addition, the diet is considered a natural “anti-aging agent”.

Nutritionist and author Petra Bracht describes fasting as a kind of “daily tidying up”. “After about 12 to 14 hours of fasting, the process of autophagy begins in the body. Cleansing, healing and regeneration processes take place, the body begins to recycle and burns visceral fat cells,” explains the expert.

In doing so, it utilizes proteins that have already been consumed and breaks them down again into the individual amino acids, which in turn then serve as building and transport material. Another advantage: fasting days or meal breaks relieve the stomach and intestines. But what about the promises of therapeutic fasting?

Long-term study investigates influence on weight reduction

Scientists from Johns Hopkins University investigated this question in an extensive long-term study. Over a period of six years, they examined the eating habits of 550 subjects (average age 51 years) in detail using an app. The following parameters were relevant:

What is eaten?

How big is the meal – large (over 1000 calories), medium (500 to 1000 calories), or small (under 500 calories)?

When do you eat?

In which time intervals is not eaten?

The goal of the researchers: to find out whether and to what extent weight loss occurs during the study period – and whether a connection to possible fasting periods can be identified. External influencing factors such as body mass index, pre-existing conditions such as type 2 diabetes and the test persons’ movement behavior were included in the study.

The scientists came to the following conclusions:

The mean time between the first and the last meal was 11.5 hours .

. Breakfast was average 1.6 hours after getting up taken.

taken. Dinner was average 4 hours before bedtime eaten.

No association between fasting windows and weight

As study leader Wendy L. Bennett explains, the data shows that there is no relationship between meal times, possible fasting windows and weight change. The success of intermittent fasting as an effective weight loss method was not shown. However, another connection was found, which the researchers describe as the “key” to losing weight:

A reduction in weight was observed in the subjects who primarily ate small meals – regardless of the time or fasting window. Only the total calorie intake per day decides whether a diet is successful or not. When and at what intervals this is supplied is irrelevant.

Fasting can lead to positive habits

With this result, the study supports previous research that analyzed the method of intermittent fasting and its effects and limitations. A specialist publication published in 2022 in the German medical journal “MMW” emphasizes that the effects of intermittent fasting do not differ significantly from those of other diets. The main thing is that the patient can cope well with the diet.

And that’s the whole point of dieting or fasting. The specification of meal and fasting times can help to become more aware of one’s own eating habits and behavior and to change productively.

Intermittent fasting exhausts biological hunger

Nutrition expert Uwe Knop describes another advantage of fasting: “Intermittent fasting has the great advantage that real, biological hunger is always intensively exhausted – a very important physiological process, which above all ensures enjoyment when eating.” As the expert writes , the real, physical-biological hunger is elementary for the activation of the reward center in the brain – and that in turn can have a positive effect on the general attitude towards food and increase the motivation for dieting.

Researchers were also able to demonstrate another advantage of intermittent fasting in another study: regular periods of fasting inhibit appetite and the production of the hunger hormone ghrelin levels.

Intermittent fasting can therefore help with weight loss, for example by contributing to the development of positive (eating) habits. Nevertheless, the usual requirements must also be right here: the calorie balance should match the goal, the diet should be as balanced and natural as possible, and regular exercise should be integrated into everyday life. “In combination with intermittent fasting, a wholesome, preferably plant-based diet ensures that you stay healthy and keep fit,” emphasizes Bracht.

Studies on intermittent fasting still ambiguous

Positive effects on the metabolism, the breakdown of abdominal fat and fat deposits in the liver and the promised “anti-aging” effect through the process of autophagy could not be proven by studies or only insufficiently so far. The study situation on intermittent fasting is currently still ambiguous, studies sometimes come to contradictory results, are often small and have empirical weaknesses, there are only a few long-term studies. “So far, there have only been a few studies on intermittent fasting. In particular, there are no studies with a sufficiently large number of participants and long-term data,” summarizes the Bavarian consumer advice center.

Another aspect that should be considered: Possible side effects of fasting have hardly been investigated so far. As biochemist and researcher Frank Madeo emphasizes to Der Spiegel, the long-term consequences of the diet are still uncertain: “We know far too little about the individual consequences of fasting,” says Madeo. “Do overweight people have to fast differently than slim people? Young different than old? Women different than men? We also don’t know the long-term consequences: What happens after ten or 20 years?”

This is how intermittent fasting works

There are different forms of intermittent dieting. The most well-known are:

The 16:8 method: There are 16 hours between the last meal of the previous day and the first meal of the day,

There are 16 hours between the last meal of the previous day and the first meal of the day, The 5:2 method: Eating normally five days a week, nothing or very little on two days.

Eating normally five days a week, nothing or very little on two days. 1:1 Method: With this variant, you eat normally one day, and the next day you consume a maximum of 25 percent of the usual amount of energy.

Intermittent fasting for newcomers: you have to keep this in mind

In the first few days of the transition, some people experience fluctuations in their energy levels and feel weaker and more tired. In order to gently get the body used to the new form of nutrition, the NDR recommends for the 16:8 variant:

avoiding physical exertion during the fast until you get used to the new rhythm,

eat two meals

maintain usual portion sizes

Include enough vegetables (fiber) and protein sources (dairy products, eggs, fish, meat, legumes, mushrooms or nuts) in every meal to stay full,

not to snack between meals and

Going for a short walk after the first meal to counteract a low and aid digestion.

Who is intermittent fasting not suitable for?

Possible side effects of intermittent fasting have so far only been insufficiently investigated. Nevertheless, people with pre-existing conditions should exercise caution and discuss the change in diet with their doctor. This applies to people with

low blood pressure,

metabolic diseases,

chronic diseases,

Migraine,

cancer as well

an old age.

Intermittent fasting is also unsuitable during growth, pregnancy and breastfeeding, as well as for people who suffer from an eating disorder such as anorexia, bulimia or orthorexia.