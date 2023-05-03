Intermittent fasting diet: risks and benefits

For aesthetics or for health, for summer remise en forme or to prevent pathological complications, keeping weight under control is a need for many people all over the world. According to theEuropean Regional Obesity Report 2022 of the World Health Organization, obesity and overweight affect 59% of the adult population in Europe alone, 56% in Italy. Losing kilos, however, is a complex challenge, and to do so, people rely on the most diverse diets: among the most trendy ones in recent times are intermittent fasting diets.