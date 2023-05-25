Intermittent Fasting: Does It Really Work? The answer of a nutrition expert

More and more people are adopting intermittent fasting as a remedy for the extra pounds, but does it really work?

There is less than a month left until the beginning of summer, but in all likelihood the heat will arrive at any moment with inauguration of the bathing season. A moment awaited by many, but which in some causes some ‘concern’.

We are sure that you know very well what we are referring to: the line, Obviously! You know, there costume fitting is always a sore point for those who do not feel satisfied enough with their physical shape and this time of year turns into a real race against time to try to remedy the extra kilos.

Among the particularly popular food regimes lately is the so-called intermittent fasting which involves observing a certain number of hours of complete fasting and others during which eating is allowed. Many are actually experiencing positive results in terms of weight loss, but are we sure this is really the right solution to get back in shape?

Intermittent fasting, the opinion of the nutritionist: “Studies are still needed”

After decades of research and debates on the subject, there is certainly a firm point: the desire to lose weight must absolutely not lead to adopting food styles that are harmful to health. The diet must be chosen on the basis of a series of factors which vary from person to person: age, sex, daily energy expenditure, any pathologies, etc.

And what about intermittent fasting? Is it really good for health as many claim? To answer the question is the supervisor for the Veronesi Foundation, the doctor Elena Dogliottiwhich draws attention to the risk of following trends in such a serious field as that of food.

The nutritionist biologist specializing in food science, interviewed by beraking latest newsexplains that at the base of these diets that suddenly spread like wildfire there is one profoundly mistaken belief that there is a valid solution for everyone.

“Each diet must be tailored and with the help of an expert. ‘Do it yourself’ is always insidious and can be dangerous”, points out. This also applies to the intermittent fasting which is not suitable for everyone: “A method which, on a scientific level, has certainly given positive indications and can be useful. But it’s not for everyone.” adds the expert.

Apart from the single assessment that it is necessary to make on a case-by-case basis before adopting such a diet, Dr. Dogliotti also explains which are the categories for which intermittent fasting is absolutely inadvisable.

According to Dr. Dogliotti, intermittent fasting should not be adopted as a diet by children, adolescents, pregnant women and all those people who live with particular pathologies. Attention, moreover, also to people who have had or who are at risk of having eating disorders.