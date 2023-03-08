Daily fasting: eat nothing all day
Eating breaks can be extended to 24 or even 36 hours. From a medical point of view, there is nothing wrong with healthy people, for example, having two 24-hour periods without food per week. But body and psyche have to get used to it. In return, body weight decreases significantly, the ratio of fat and muscle mass improves in favor of the muscles, and the heart and circulation also benefit.
5 to 2: Eat five times normal, twice reduced
The milder version of daily fasting is intended to protect people from prematurely breaking off the diet. Here you eat as usual five days a week and reduce the calorie intake to a quarter of the usual amount on the two days of fasting. Women then consume about 500, men 600 kilocalories. Disadvantage: fasting people have to count calories again. The two days of fasting should not follow one another, but should have a fixed rhythm. For example every Monday and Thursday. For the fasting days, vegetables and whole grains such as brown rice and oatmeal, protein-rich foods and plenty of drinks are recommended.
2-day diet: eat little for two days in a row
This concept is similar to the “5 to 2” variant: Intermittent fasting should take in a maximum of 650 kilocalories on two consecutive days within a week. Low-carbohydrate and high-protein foods are popular for the fasting days. A Mediterranean diet is recommended for the remaining five days. Overall, no more than 40 percent of the energy should come from carbohydrates.
Alternating Fasting: Reduced every other day
Alternating fasting is also known as “Alternate Day Fasting” (ADF), “Eat-stop-eat” or “Up-day-down-day”: On every other day you only consume about a quarter of the usual amount of calories . On the other days you are allowed to eat within twelve hours. In 2019, a study by the University of Graz showed that alternating fasting effectively reduces the amount of abdominal fat in particular.